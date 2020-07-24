On Friday, West Virginia University Board of Governors members again quickly went into a private meeting to, according to them, discuss the pandemic.
Since March, the board has repeatedly met privately on responding to COVID-19 and other matters, despite state lawmakers not including these topics among the few reasons that boards of public agencies can legally meet privately.
Without these exemptions, the state open meetings act requires public meetings.
About 4 minutes into Friday’s online meeting — enough time to take roll and recognize new and reappointed board members — the board voted, in a voice vote with no nays heard, to leave the public line and go onto a private line.
“I would like to state that this is a special meeting and was called to discuss upon matters [sic] related to West Virginia University’s ongoing response to the COVID,” board Chairman David Alvarez said, before asking his fellow board members to approve going into a private, “executive session.”
Alvarez said the executive session was to discuss “confidential legal, personnel and deliberative matters relating to West Virginia University’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Board members stayed in this private meeting for about an hour.
When the board rejoined the public line, Alvarez said “confidential legal, personnel and deliberative matters were provided relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also mention if there’s no further business I would ask for a motion to adjourn.”
The board then voted to end the meeting.
Despite the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Monongalia County, WVU hasn’t dropped its plan to move students back onto campus, starting in two weeks.
And Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday he was signing an executive order to “formally allow” colleges to reopen — he said this was needed to negate a previous order that would’ve barred them from opening.
“I am totally convinced that these people are completely on their game,” Justice said of colleges, “and they’re doing anything and everything they can possibly do to ensure the safety of the staff, the safety of all of our teaching community, and absolutely the safety of our community but first and foremost the safety of our kids.”
He previously barred prekindergarten-12th grade schools from restarting classes until Sept. 8, but he hasn’t similarly delayed colleges.
WVU’s safety plans include mandating students wear masks, shutting down the PRT student transportation system and moving more classes online.
Beyond pointing to its vague meeting agendas, WVU hasn’t provided much explanation of how it legally justifies its continuing private meetings.
“Meeting agendas, posted and publicly available, include Code [state law] authority related to potential executive sessions,” spokeswoman April Kaull has said.
“No formal decisions are made and no formal votes are taken during executive sessions,” she said. “When Board decisions are made or votes taken, they are always made in public with full transparency.”
Executive sessions can be used to discuss some issues, like litigation and hiring and firing employees — things the pandemic might implicate.
But board members have said these private meetings have also been used to discuss planning for dealing with the pandemic in the fall; tuition and fee projections for the upcoming school year; and other issues.
The website of the West Virginia Ethics Commission, which doesn’t enforce the open meetings act but does provide government officials advisory opinions about its meaning, says: “A governing body must attempt to segregate the non-exempt portions from the exempt portions of its meeting unless segregation would make a coherent discussion impossible.”
Also Friday, Alvarez, the board chairman, announced that Justice had appointed Dr. Patrice Harris to the board, replacing JR Rogers, whose term expired this year.
Harris, who holds several WVU degrees, became the first Black woman president of the American Medical Association last year, but she has now completed that term.
The board had no Black members before her appointment, though it has had Black members in the past. The state Senate will have to confirm her appointment for her to remain on the board.
On June 17, more than 800 people, including current students, alumni and others, delivered a petition calling WVU “systematically anti-Black” and demanding changes.
Two days later, Alvarez hinted that the fact the board was all-white would change.
The petition requested many changes, but Black board members weren’t among the requests. WVU has said it’s considering other responses.
Also joining the board is Chase Riggs, the WVU student body president.
Alvarez also announced that current board members Tom Jones and Taunja Willis Miller had been reappointed.