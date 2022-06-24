The West Virginia University Board of Governors on Friday approved a $1.2 billion budget and an 2.5% average increase in tuition and fees for all WVU campuses for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
“We remain extremely aware of our students and their families as they face the financial aspects of obtaining a college education, and so we are increasing scholarship opportunities to help students continue to pursue their purpose here at WVU,” Paula Congelio, vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said in a university news release.
“At the same time, the University is also experiencing the effects of inflation as prices for goods, services and travel increase.”
According to the board meeting agenda, the university is planning on a negative adjusted operating margin for the 2023 fiscal year due to a $16.2 million salary raise program, a decline in enrollment related to COVID-19, and a lack of federal or state funding related to the pandemic.
In Friday’s meeting, the board approved per-semester tuition and fee increases of $120 and $372, respectively, for resident and non-resident undergraduate students on the Morgantown campus.
This amounts to a 2.62% increase for residents and a 2.88% increase for non-residents for the 2022-2023 school year.
These increases include a $12 university fee increase. That money will help fund the recreation center located in Reynolds Hall, the university’s new business and economics building.
There will be increases of $135 and $387, respectively, in tuition and fees for resident and non-resident graduate students in Morgantown. This will be a 2.61% increase for residents and 2.9% increase for non-residents.
Resident students at the university’s Potomac State and Keyser campuses will face a $72 -- or 3.11% -- increase in tuition and fees. Non-resident students at these campuses will see a $180 increase -- 3.05% -- in tuition and fees.
At WVU Tech, in Beckley, there will be a $60 (1.55%) increase in tuition for undergraduate resident students and a $144 (1.49%) increase for undergraduate non-resident students.
There will be a 4.5% average increase in meal plan costs and a 3% increase in housing, with the exception of Seneca Hall in Morgantown (which will increase by 7%) and WVU Tech, which will not see an increase.