Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia University Board of Governors approved sweeping program and personnel cuts during a chaotic meeting Friday that was punctuated by the protests of students and faculty in attendance.

According to administrators, the reductions are part of an “Academic Transformation” to solidify the university’s future in the face of dwindling enrollment. The initial proposal to eliminate 32 degree programs and 170 positions drew widespread opposition from students and faculty.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you