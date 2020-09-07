After just eight days of in-person classes, West Virginia University is canceling most in-person undergraduate courses on its Morgantown campus for at least the next three weeks and is moving them online, the school announced Monday.
The school had about 21,000 undergraduates last fall, the latest data from the federal government shows.
Since classes began Aug. 26, WVU has received reports that 436 of all students have contracted COVID-19. That’s according to both WVU-organized testing and infected students reporting their own positive results from tests they received elsewhere. Two members of faculty or staff have tested positive.
WVU is among several U.S. universities that brought students back to campus this fall amid the pandemic, only to ultimately transition many classes to online-only.
On Saturday, the state’s color-coded school reopening map, which doesn’t apply to colleges, identified Monongalia County as red due to its rate of COVID-19 spread and decreed it could only have online K-12 education.
WVU opened its Morgantown campus last month for in-person undergraduate classes, which means students have paid housing, tuition and other costs for what is now predominantly an online-only education.
In late July, WVU announced most upper-division undergraduate courses in Morgantown would become online-only or a “hybrid” mix of online and in-person, while the on-campus experience for freshmen would be more preserved. That announcement came just a month before the delayed start of classes there.
Monday’s announcement further moves the school to just online.
The announcement, in a news release, said all in-person classes in Morgantown would be canceled Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday, all undergraduate courses there, “with the exception of those Health Sciences courses with students already engaged in clinical rotation,” will move online through at least Sept. 25.
“Graduate and professional courses will continue to be offered in person,” the release said.
The change doesn’t affect WVU campuses or activities outside of Monongalia County.
“The change in course delivery is in direct response to a recent increase in positive cases in students on the Morgantown campus,” the release said, “as well as concern for the probability of increased cases following several reports of parties held this holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.”
Monday was Labor Day.
A previous WVU news release over the weekend said 29 Theta Chi fraternity members were banned from campus and from taking even online classes after “more reports to the University and social media posts showing large parties Friday and Saturday nights at fraternities not recognized by WVU.”
The university said a Theta Chi member tested positive but attended a party at the fraternity house Friday, despite being told to isolate. All residents of the house had previously been told to isolate or quarantine due to cases and close contacts, WVU said.
The university also said it’s investigating photos and videos of “a large party by Alpha Sigma Phi, also not recognized by WVU.”
WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris said in that news release that “while we are aware that some students have made the wrong decision to attend house parties off-campus, we also know the majority have occurred at unaffiliated fraternity houses. This should serve as a message to anyone else who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. They do, and we will hold you accountable.”
Farris said in Monday’s release that “if any students traveled home for the holiday weekend and have their materials to learn remotely, we ask those students to remain where they are right now. However, we are strongly advising students who did not travel over the weekend to remain in Morgantown during this time. We have every intention of bringing our students back to campus to resume in-person classes, but that all depends on how our campus community responds in the coming days.”
The release said WVU “will re-evaluate the public health situation” on Sept. 23 for a possible Sept. 28 return to in-person courses.