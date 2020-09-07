After just eight days of in-person classes, West Virginia University is canceling most in-person undergraduate courses on its Morgantown campus for at least the next three weeks and is moving them online, the school announced Monday.
The university had about 21,000 undergraduates last fall, the latest data from the federal government shows.
Since classes began Aug. 26, WVU has received reports that 436 Morgantown students, and two faculty or staff, have COVID-19. That’s according to both WVU-organized testing and infected students reporting their own positive results from tests they received elsewhere.
As of Sunday, 1,282 Morgantown students were in quarantine or isolation, according to WVU data. These include students who have tested positive or who were close contacts of infected people.
WVU is among several U.S. universities that brought students back to campus this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic only to ultimately transition many classes to online only.
On Saturday, the state’s color-coded school reopening map, which doesn’t apply to colleges, identified Monongalia County as red, because of its rate of COVID-19 spread, and decreed that it could have only online K-12 education.
WVU opened its Morgantown campus last month for in-person undergraduate classes, which means students have paid housing, tuition and other costs for what is now predominantly an online-only education.
“There will be no refunds as instruction is being delivered, and residence halls and dining will function as normal,” the university said.
In late July, WVU announced that most upper-division undergraduate courses in Morgantown would become online only or a “hybrid” mix of online and in-person classes, while the on-campus experience for freshmen would be more preserved. That announcement came just a month before the delayed start of classes there.
Monday’s announcement further moves the school to just online.
“I understand your perspective, and am frustrated, too,” President Gordon Gee wrote in a letter to the campus community. “While some may argue that community spread was inevitable with students returning to Morgantown, I do not believe that to be true. If the safety protocols had been followed and large gatherings had not been held by students with reckless disregard of their fellow students and community members, we may not be in this situation.”
The university’s announcement, made in a news release, said all in-person classes in Morgantown would be canceled Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday, all undergraduate courses there, “with the exception of those Health Sciences courses with students already engaged in clinical rotation,” will move online through at least Sept. 25.
“Graduate and professional courses will continue to be offered in person,” the release said.
Gee wrote that “our data shows that the majority of those students either in quarantine or in isolation are undergraduates with at least one on-campus course. There is not sufficient evidence to disrupt graduate and professional education.”
Student organizations may meet only online through Sept. 27.
On-campus students are being told not to leave the campus area, except for emergencies. Off-campus students are being asked to stay in their residences except when necessary to leave. There’s also a five-day quarantine upon return for anyone who leaves the state for any reason other than commuting to work.
Employees working on campus are being asked to report to work as usual.
The change doesn’t affect WVU campuses or activities outside Monongalia County.
“The change in course delivery is in direct response to a recent increase in positive cases in students on the Morgantown campus,” the release said, “as well as concern for the probability of increased cases following several reports of parties held this holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.”
Monday was Labor Day.
A WVU news release issued over the weekend said 29 Theta Chi fraternity members were banned from campus and from taking even online classes after “more reports to the University and social media posts showing large parties Friday and Saturday nights at fraternities not recognized by WVU.”
The university said a Theta Chi member tested positive but attended a party at the fraternity house Friday, despite being told to isolate. All residents of the house had previously been told to isolate or quarantine over cases and close contacts, WVU said.
Through a spokesman, the fraternity’s international headquarters said it’s investigating and will respond when that’s complete.
“The Fraternity expects chapters to follow all applicable laws and regulations,” it said.
The university also said it is investigating photos and videos of “a large party by Alpha Sigma Phi, also not recognized by WVU.”
WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris said in that news release that, “while we are aware that some students have made the wrong decision to attend house parties off-campus, we also know the majority have occurred at unaffiliated fraternity houses. This should serve as a message to anyone else who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. They do, and we will hold you accountable.”
Farris said in Monday’s release that, “if any students traveled home for the holiday weekend and have their materials to learn remotely, we ask those students to remain where they are right now. However, we are strongly advising students who did not travel over the weekend to remain in Morgantown during this time. We have every intention of bringing our students back to campus to resume in-person classes, but that all depends on how our campus community responds in the coming days.”
The release said WVU “will re-evaluate the public health situation” on Sept. 23 for a possible Sept. 28 return to in-person coursework.
Gee also wrote that Saturday’s football game “will be played as long as WVU Intercollegiate Athletics and Eastern Kentucky University, in conjunction with the Big 12 and Ohio Valley Conference, deem it safe to do so. We are not seeing the same community spread occurring in our athletic programs.”