Efforts are underway at West Virginia University to review and streamline programs to address a budget deficit of $45 million.
Associate Provost Mark Gavin earlier this week provided an update on an ongoing program portfolio review and realignment during a WVU Campus Conversation, a virtual town-hall-style event featuring university leaders. The reviews are a part of an effort to streamline the university as it faces a potential loss of 5,000 students over the next decade.
The WVU Board of Governors approved an estimated $1.2 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year last week, which includes a projected $33 million in increased revenue, including one-time-use resources from the WVU Foundation and reduced expenses totaling nearly $10 million.
Housing and dining fees will see increases to help offset inflation and a rise in the cost of goods and services. Tuition and fees will increase slightly less than 3%, according to information released by the university.
The university also is focusing on two initiatives led by the Provost’s Office — a review of academic support units and a program portfolio review.
The review of academic support units aims to identify opportunities for change and ensure that these units are mission-focused, delivering on the needs of students, faculty and staff in the most efficient manner possible, Gavin said. A total of 20 ASUs are under review, each with different mission activities, target audiences, and sizes.
“As part of our larger effort around transformation, we feel it is important that these units be examined to identify opportunities for change,” Gavin said. “Our goal is to have as complete an understanding of these units as possible as we step into the review process.”
To facilitate the review, data is being collected from various sources, including self-studies conducted by the units themselves, feedback from key stakeholders such as faculty, staff, and students, as well as human resources and financial data.
The evaluation of academic support units considers several dimensions, including the alignment of the unit’s mission with the university’s strategic priorities, the use of data and evidence to assess mission success, the generation of revenue, contribution to student success and institutional effectiveness, effective resource deployment, recognition of external opportunities and challenges, ability to respond to potential budget reductions, and demonstration of collaboration and willingness to improve service and efficiency beyond the unit.
The program portfolio review and realignment process aims to ensure that WVU’s program offerings are contemporary, addressing student demand, career opportunities, and market trends while protecting the university’s research mission and R1 classification as a top-tier research university, Gavin said.
The review covers programs on both the main campus and the Health Sciences Campus and involves determining which programs need to undergo a full formal review, Gavin said. The outcomes of the review could range from continuing with the current mission and staffing level to reducing activity and staffing, tightening the focus and mission, or even dissolving a program, he said.
“In short, we need to make sure that our ASUs are focused in the activities to align with mission-critical work and we need to make sure that they are operating as efficiently as possible,” Gavin said.
To guide the review process, a set of metrics is being used, including student demand indicators such as enrollment and enrollment trends over a five-year period, departmental financial performance and efficiency in instruction, and the impact of research expenditures on program exemption.
Programs generating at least a million dollars in external research expenditures annually are exempted from review to protect WVU’s R1 status, as research expenditure and PhD production are crucial metrics for Carnegie classification, Gavin said.
Fred King, vice president for research at WVU, emphasized the importance of maintaining the university’s R1 status and protecting the public perception of WVU as a leading research institution. While changes will occur during the review process, the goal is to ensure WVU remains a viable R1 university, albeit smaller in size.
“We are protecting our R1 status. The R1 status is important because it not only helps us recruit faculty and students to the institution, it changes the public perception of the university,” King said. “As we go through this process, we can be a very excellent R1 university, although smaller.”
Certain programs are excluded from consideration in the review process, such as non-terminal master’s programs that are only reviewed if their associated doctoral programs are reviewed. Pathways and completion degrees, programs with limited data, and programs at Potomac State and WVU Tech are also exempted for various reasons, including potential interplay between programs and the need to allow new presidents at those institutions to work towards financial viability.
The timeline for the program portfolio review and realignment process is tight, with recommendations to the Board of Governors expected on July 31, Gavin said. Implementation of proposed changes may start as early as the upcoming fall semester, with associated cost savings anticipated in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
RPK Group, a consulting firm, is partnering with WVU in this initiative, providing expertise, capacity, and industry best practices.
WVU’s budget deficit has raised concerns about job losses within the university community. According to a statement released by the university on Wednesday, contract non-renewals or reductions in force (RIF) are expected to result from upcoming decisions as part of the academic program portfolio review and the academic support units review processes.
While there is no predetermined assumption about the outcomes for individual programs or units, the tight timeline and the need to achieve cost savings may result in some job losses at WVU, Gavin said.
The university is mindful of the potential impact on its workforce and aims to strike a balance between operational efficiency and minimizing job losses, ensuring that any adjustments support the university’s long-term sustainability, Gavin said.
“We understand that any potential job loss is a sensitive issue, and we will strive to handle it with utmost care and consideration for our employees,” he said.
WVU’s budget deficit and subsequent streamlining prompted a group of nearly 70 concerned faculty members to release a signed letter opposing reductions in force at the school. The letter, dated June 15, states that WVU administrators are laying off faculty and staff in an “unprecedented manner.”
“Although WVU needs to address the budget deficit, we believe the RIF will damage the university’s ability to deliver quality education and fulfill its land grant mission, as well as threaten its status as a research institution,” the letter states.
According to the authors, the reduction in force process will inhibit WVU’s ability to maintain its research-intensive status and fulfill its land grant mission. Additionally, the authors say it undermines academic freedom and compromises program integrity, teaching effectiveness, research productivity, and labor conditions.
The faculty members urge the administration and the Board of Governors in the letter to consider alternative solutions to address the budget deficit and avoid negative consequences of the reduction in force process.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive