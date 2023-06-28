Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Efforts are underway at West Virginia University to review and streamline programs to address a budget deficit of $45 million.

Associate Provost Mark Gavin earlier this week provided an update on an ongoing program portfolio review and realignment during a WVU Campus Conversation, a virtual town-hall-style event featuring university leaders. The reviews are a part of an effort to streamline the university as it faces a potential loss of 5,000 students over the next decade.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you