The West Virginia University Faculty Senate Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution of no confidence in President Gordon Gee, as well as another calling for a freeze of the academic transformation they say is gutting the school’s resources.

The university is facing a $45 million budget deficit due to a projected decline in enrollment, leading the administration to undertake an “Academic Transformation” that has resulted in an unprecedented cutting of programs and staff. The school is in the process of considering the elimination of 32 academic programs and has already cut 130 positions, with as many as 170 more possible.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

