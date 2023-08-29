The West Virginia University Faculty Senate has received petitions for a vote of no confidence in President Gordon Gee and a resolution to stop the program and personnel cuts being proposed by the university.
The petitions were announced at a faculty senate meeting on Monday.
An in-person meeting is set for Sept. 6, where a 700-member quorum will be required in order to vote on the measures. The meeting will not include an online component, which was a cause of concern for many faculty senate members who feared it would exclude those who cannot attend in person.
Students and faculty have cited an ongoing lack of transparency on the part of the administration as it continues to propose massive cuts at an accelerated pace.
Last week, students held protests on campus, where they called for Gee’s ouster. Gee, who makes over $800,000 a year at the helm of the state’s flagship university, recently received a one-year contract extension by the school’s board of governors. Gee said he plans to step down when that contract expires in 2025.
On Monday, Gee denied that he and the board were “eviscerating” the school, which is the state’s only R1 research institution.
“The university is not dismantling higher education. We are disrupting it,” Gee said. “Many of you know I am a firm believer in disruption.”
The disruptions include an “Academic Transformation” that has targeted 32 of the school's majors for discontinuation, including 20 masters- and graduate-level majors. Programs on the chopping block include the entirety of the school’s world languages program, as well as the only graduate-level mathematics program in the state, according to faculty.
Hundreds of students are being affected by the changes, including many who must find different schools or change their majors, students said during last week’s protest.
Additionally, 130 positions have been cut so far, with as many as 170 more possibly to follow.
Stories you might like
- Holz Elementary abuse lawsuits settled for $11.75 million
- Students' lives thrown into disarray after Alderson Broaddus announces plans to close
- West Virginia University president plans to step down in 2025
- 'Brick and mortar doesn't make a school': Hoover teachers prepare to welcome students to new home
University officials have said more cuts may be needed beyond those already proposed.
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said the university has realized $21 million in savings so far through already completed cuts. If none of the programs slated for discontinuation are successful in their appeals, the university can save an additional $16 to $18 million. That leaves about $6 million left to close the gap on the $45 million deficit, he said.
Gee continued to double down on his stance that the changes are necessary in order for WVU to thrive in the future.
“I have seen numerous stories and posts about how we are gutting or eviscerating our university. That is simply not true,” Gee said.
Instead, Gee characterized the process as “pruning to grow,” saying many of the programs slated for discontinuation had low enrollment and were not cost-effective to operate. Faculty members have disputed this claim, saying some of the programs being cut are actually turning a profit for the university.
Programs identified for discontinuation have the opportunity to appeal and that process is ongoing, with hearings continuing through Friday, Provost Maryanne Reed said. The board of governors will receive final recommendations from the provost’s office during a meeting Sept. 15.
Reed said she recognized the anxiety and fear among her colleagues.
“This accelerated process will result in people losing their jobs,” she said. “And these, frankly, are people that we know, that we care about, whose contributions are valued. And none of us is taking this with a light heart. This is very, very serious business.”
A field education director and clinical instructor in the WVU School of Social Work, Lindsey Rinehart said she was worried about how the cuts might affect the quality of education provided at the university.
“I'm kind of being told I need to redesign my courses and cut them out because I'm gonna have to start offering them to almost twice as many students as they were designed for. So at what point are we pruning to grow here?” she asked.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive