The West Virginia University Faculty Senate has received petitions for a vote of no confidence in President Gordon Gee and a resolution to stop the program and personnel cuts being proposed by the university.

The petitions were announced at a Faculty Senate meeting Monday.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

