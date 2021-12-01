The West Virginia University Faculty Senate is planning to hold a vote of no confidence in the “Gee-Reed administration.”
That’s President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.
The Faculty Senate amended Wednesday the online agenda for an upcoming meeting, adding the proposed no confidence resolution. The actual meeting will be 3:15 p.m. Monday, online via Zoom teleconferencing.
“We’re not issuing any statement or response until after Monday’s meeting,” WVU spokeswoman April Kaull said Wednesday evening.
The no confidence resolution would be only a statement; it wouldn’t oust Gee or Reed.
The first item in the proposed resolution notes WVU still hasn’t mandated COVID-19 vaccines for students or staff. At the start of September, WVU faculty voted 1,094-185 in favor of a mandate.
The proposed resolution also alleges the “Gee-Reed administration has refused to engage in open, inclusive, systematic practices for hiring qualified candidates for its senior administrative team.”
Other allegations in the proposed resolution are that the “Gee-Reed administration has failed to carry out a transparent Academic Transformation process,” hasn’t communicated “why programs that are eliminated are of especially limited value” and “has failed to respect either professional norms or relevant academic qualifications and expertise when filling top-tier university positions.”
“The Gee-Reed administration has exhibited a pattern of failing to respect shared governance and working outside of professional norms that has broad implications for campus climate, the reputation of the university and the university’s commitment both to providing a high-quality education and to carrying out first-rate scholarship,” the proposed resolution states.
