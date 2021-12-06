MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Faculty Senate voted 103-20 Monday against a no-confidence resolution in the “Gee-Reed administration.”
That’s President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.
The no-confidence vote was held after senators rejected Monday a motion from one of their colleagues to table the issue until later. The employee who made the motion recommended allowing the full faculty, not just the Senate, to vote on it.
There was little discussion from faculty Monday on the no-confidence resolution before they voted to kill it.
The first item in the originally proposed resolution, which was added Wednesday to the Senate meeting agenda, noted WVU still hasn’t mandated COVID-19 vaccines for students or staff. At the start of September, the full WVU faculty voted 1,094-185 in favor of a mandate.
Political science associate professor and Faculty Welfare Committee Chairman Scott Crichlow made a motion to remove that paragraph, and the Senate approved the motion on a 57-17 vote. That tally only represents the virtual votes, not those cast by the few faculty who attended the meeting in person.
“If we look back on the last week of media attention, the COVID issue is prioritized like nothing else,” Crichlow said. He said that was certainly a concern, but “that’s not the overriding issue of this resolution.”
That vote also moved the last paragraph, alleging the administration has “exhibited a pattern of failing to respect shared governance,” to the top of the resolution.
“This is mostly meant to be a resolution about shared governance,” Crichlow said.
“Here I think we have on the merits, I have found no difficulty whatsoever getting input as a faculty member, the administration has been completely open in its processes,” said WVU constitutional law professor Bob Bastress, husband of House of Delegates member Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia.
Ahead of the meeting, the state’s Senate president and the speaker of the state House of Delegates, both Republicans, spoke out against the proposed no-confidence vote.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, released a statement that said it was “on behalf of the Senate Majority Party.”
“We believe Dr. Gee is a leader who cares deeply about the students and faculty he serves and respects their abilities as adults to make their own decisions regarding their health and safety,” the statement said.
Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, also appeared Monday on West Virginia MetroNews’ Talkline radio program to defend Gee.
“I understand change is hard, but it is necessary,” Gee said at the meeting, before the vote. “If we do not change we will not survive.”
The Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a think tank with conservative board members, including former Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Cole, also produced a column calling the proposed no-confidence vote “sour grapes.”
The column, written by Cardinal Institute senior fellow and state charter school board Chairman Adam Kissel, defended WVU’s academic program mergers and cuts.
Tom Jones, chair of the school’s Board of Governors, released a statement following Monday’s vote.
“The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed,” the statement says. “Their commitment, as well as the commitment of the entire administrative team, has enabled our University to navigate a global pandemic while preserving academic quality, maintaining financial stability, and protecting the health and safety of our campus community.”
“Though we are disappointed that this amended resolution was brought forward, it does present an opportunity for the University to come together and refrain from creating further division,” the statement continued. “Let us use this moment for improved communication and productive dialogue on critical issues. We urge the University administration and the faculty to have those necessary conversations so that we may focus collectively on our highest priority of educating our students and serving the people of West Virginia.”
Scott Wayne, the upcoming new Faculty Senate chairman, said “it just takes one” faculty member to propose a resolution for a vote.
Unlike West Virginia public governing boards like college boards of governors, which generally must give the public advance notice of what will be voted on during a meeting, he said a single Faculty Senate member can propose any resolution mid-meeting.
But Wayne said it was put on the agenda so Faculty Senate members had time before the vote and could talk to the faculty they represent.
Ashley Martucci, the current Faculty Senate head, said Crichlow was the one who requested the resolution. But she also said at the meeting that multiple faculty members drafted the resolution, presenting it to her Wednesday.
Crichlow said he “kind of played an organizational role in putting things together” on behalf of others with concerns who felt less free to speak out.
“There were a number of people from multiple colleges involved,” he said.
Martucci said she then called a Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting, and that committee agreed to put the resolution on the agenda.
Before the final vote on whether to pass the no-confidence resolution, Martucci explained it would be conducted online, and voters’ names and email addresses would be visible to her, Wayne and possibly the Faculty Senate’s secretary.
“In the virtual world this is the only way that we can ensure that you are a senator,” Martucci said.
One Faculty Senate member, Rose Casey, expressed concern about this.
“I’m untenured,” she said, yet her name would be attached to a vote she was making based on her constituents’ feelings, not her own.
“This has been an extremely quiet meeting,” Casey said. “Much more so than usual, and the only people who have spoken out are those who are against this particular resolution.”