West Virginia University administrators are using the state Ethics Act to justify their push to require law professors get university pre-approval to sue the state.
WVU General Counsel Stephanie Taylor previously told faculty of the state's only law school that the Act requires this.
But a group of law professors is publicly questioning why their employer is referencing part of the act dealing with "private benefits" and "private gain" to justify restricting even the free legal representation they provide people.
Taylor didn't provide the Gazette-Mail an interview Tuesday. A university spokeswoman's email explanation didn't make clear how a faculty member providing free legal work could be considered private gain for themselves.
The public comment period on WVU's proposed rule change to require this pre-approval to sue ends 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. This is the second public comment period on this proposal. The WVU Board of Governors will later vote on whether to adopt the change.
In a joint objection to the proposal, 18 WVU law professors or professor emeriti note the law school faculty's history of "pro bono" — free or low-cost — legal work.
"Proposed Rule 1.4 also continues to state in overbroad terms that the activity 'must not be in conflict with the mission and objectives of the university,' whatever that could mean," their joint public comment says. "The university has yet to explain why, after decades of law faculty providing public services through pro bono legal representations (and being lauded for doing so), it is now suddenly necessary for university operations to regulate them as 'outside consulting arrangements.'"
WVU's proposed change to Rule 1.4 to mandate pre-approval defines the state to include "any of its agencies, units or departments."
Law professors' pro bono work sometimes pits them against the state and its components, such as when the late Franklin Cleckley, WVU's first full-time Black professor and the state Supreme Court's first Black justice, represented low-income clients in criminal cases. Or when current professor Patrick McGinley sued state agencies over environmental and press freedom issues.
Cleckley and current professor Bob Bastress, whose legal work appears to have instigated WVU to propose the rule change, once successfully represented WVU in suing the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, over which state entity had the power to set WVU classified staff salaries.
Asked what part of the Ethics Act Taylor was referencing when she said it requires pre-approval for professors to represent clients against the state, WVU spokeswoman April Kaull pointed out a paragraph exempting faculty from the act's statewide ban on using "public office for private gain."
They get this exemption, that paragraph says, if the activity is part of an approved contract with the university's Board of Governors, or if the employee's department supervisor or university president OKs it. This pre-approval is required, the paragraph reiterates, when a faculty member "derives private benefits from such activities."
Citing "Black's Law Dictionary," a common source, the 18 professors write in the joint objection that "'pro bono' means not only 'uncompensated legal services' but especially those performed 'for the public good.' Law faculty engaged in pro bono, public interest litigation, thus by definition, are not using their office for private gain but rather only to advance the public good."
WVU's proposed policy change would bar professors from representing clients against the state if this presented a “conflict of commitment” or “an incurable or unmanageable conflict of interest.” The proposal does not define what would make a conflict of interest incurable or unmanageable.
A portion of the university's internal audit of Bastress, which was provided to the Gazette-Mail on condition of anonymity, indicates that Taylor and WVU's internal auditors have an expansive view of what may create at least the appearance of a conflict of interest. WVU said it legally can't provide such an audit report without the subject employee's written permission, and Bastress didn't return the Gazette-Mail's calls Tuesday.
"The university's general counsel has opined that because the university is an agency of the state of West Virginia, the state is the ultimate employer of university employees," the audit report section says. "If faculty accept any legal work, pro bono or otherwise, where they will represent a client adverse to the state of West Virginia or their employer, a conflict of interest or, at least, the appearance of a conflict of interest may be created. The faculty member's fiduciary obligations to their client, as well as their primary professional responsibility to the university and the state, may very well come into direct conflict."
The audit section says Taylor and then-WVU Board of Governors Audit Committee Chairman J. Thomas Jones requested the internal investigation of Bastress on March 25 of last year.
It says the two were informed — it doesn't say by who — that Bastress had filed a lawsuit representing unions against a law Gov. Jim Justice signed, and Bastress had put his WVU contact information on the legal filings.
That lawsuit is the case seeking to overturn a Republican-backed law sometimes called "Paycheck Protection." The law prevents state and local government employers, such as county school systems, from doing voluntary payroll deductions for union members who want part of their paychecks to go directly toward paying union dues.
The internal auditors concluded that Bastress was out of compliance with the Ethics Act for something specific to him: using his WVU email address to correspond repeatedly about the lawsuit.
WVU's proposed requirement for university pre-approval to sue the state does include a line saying that the mere fact the employee anticipates advocating a position adverse to a state action "does not create an incurable or unmanageable conflict of interest." But the proposal is unclear on what the university would consider to be crossing that line.
The proposal also would do something else: It says work on cases against the state can’t be considered part of the “service” aspect of a professor’s job. The other aspects are generally research and teaching.
When Cleckley died in 2017, a WVU tribute said he "often represented clients who could not afford to pay, serving as a one-man legal aid society and earning the reputation of being 'the poor man’s Perry Mason.'"
McGinley, a signatory of the joint comment opposing the rule change, successfully sued the West Virginia Development Office on behalf of a precursor to this newspaper for access to documents about a pulp and paper mill the state was courting. The Charleston Gazette used these documents to reveal much about the project, which ultimately would be canceled.
"Documents released under various court orders showed the Development Office offered Parsons & Whittemore [the company behind the mill] millions in loans, tax credits and exemptions and infrastructure improvements," the Gazette reported in 1997. "State negotiators also sat in on discussions about fighting the hiring of union workers and helped the company plan ways to weaken state environmental rules."
McGinley also has sued the state Division of Environmental Protection. His side won a 1994 West Virginia Supreme Court mandate that the DEP must spend Special Reclamation Fund money to treat acid mine drainage water from abandoned coal mines.
The proposed new rule changes can be viewed and commented on by going online to policies.wvu.edu/bog-rules-under-review and clicking on Rule 1.4.
If you have questions about how to comment, you can contact Valerie Lopez, special assistant to the board, at valerie.lopez@mail.wvu.edu