WVU law school leader Bowman leaving, First Amendment in schools expert promoted to interim dean

A longtime faculty member has been named interim dean to replace Greg Bowman leading the West Virginia University College of Law, the school announced Monday.
Bowman starts July 1 as dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law, the Rhode Island school said Monday. Bowman had been WVU's law school dean since mid-2014.
He will be replaced by John Taylor, a WVU law school faculty member since 2002. Taylor has served two stints as the law school’s associate dean for academic affairs.
WVU said the school plans in the fall to launch a national search for a permanent dean.
Taylor writes primarily about First Amendment issues in public schools, the release said. The law school named him Professor of the Year in 2017.
Taylor obtained a law degree with highest honors from the University of North Carolina and a masters degree and doctorate in religious studies from Stanford University, the release said.