WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — For the past 72 years, West Virginia has lost 12% of its population, according to Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of the West Virginia University Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.
"We lead the country in brain drain, and 61% of WVU students and Marshall graduates leave the state upon graduation," Twilley said Wednesday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. "If we know the talent is here, the businesses will be here. It's the most important economic factor in economic development decisions."
Twilley said WVU and Marshall decided to create a program, First Ascent, that would offer career pathways for students to stay in West Virginia.
"The program was designed to cultivate and retain local talent within the state," he said. "It's through remote work, hybrid and those who want to become entrepreneurs by starting a small business."
Twilley said the program was built on the foundation of the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative and the state Department of Tourism’s successful Ascend WV program.
"Those in the program can choose to live in one of our six communities, which includes our five existing Ascend locations in Morgantown area, the Greenbrier Valley, the Eastern Panhandle, the greater Elkins area or the New River Gorge," he said. "With our tremendous relationship with Marshall University, these individuals will also have the chance to live in Huntington."
Twilley said if the state could just keep 1,000 students from leaving it would have $317 million economic impact.
"That is our goal, which will also create 941 additional jobs," he said. "I could not be more proud to officially today launch the First Ascent program. If you can work anywhere, choose home."
Twilley then introduced WVU President Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith to share their thoughts on the new program.
"The issues we face in this state have been profound for a long time, so now we're grappling with them in real time," Gee said. "For too long, we have watched as the young people our state needs for its future have packed up and left. The state has exported coal, oil and gas, but the most telling export has been our talent. We simply have to keep our talent here."
Gee said the new program can keep the talent in West Virginia by providing more opportunities.
“The love our graduates have developed for West Virginia while living and learning here during their collegiate careers is profound," he said. "This kind of post-graduation support can help them forge pathways to stay while embarking on challenging, fulfilling careers.”
Smith said it's time to capitalize on the trend of remote work and a shift in the destination locations by those workers.
"People want to move to more rural locations where they can live, work and play," he said.
Smith said the initial goal of Ascend was to bring people to West Virginia or bring those back home who have moved away.
"Now with First Ascent, we’re working to keep our graduates in state by positioning West Virginia as a hub for remote workers who can find success in the increasingly digital world while supporting overall state economic growth," he said.
Twilley said current students and alumni from WVU and Marshall can apply for First Ascent during the last year of their degree program through one-year after graduation.
"Those who qualify for First Ascent will have access to free co-working space and outdoor recreation equipment, success coaches and professional mentorships, a remote worker certification, professional development, community engagement, outdoor and social activities, and more," he said. "First Ascent solidifies the program’s impact on the future of the state’s workforce and demonstrates a commitment to investing in the future of West Virginians."
Seed funding for the First Ascent pilot program originated from WVU Provost Maryanne Reed’s Innovation Summit. A subsequent award was provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant to Coalfield Development and WVU. It will fund the First Ascent program. A $25 million gift from the Brad and Alys Smith's Wing 2 Wing Foundation was awarded to WVU to launch the Ascend WV program in partnership with the state.
"This funding provided the foundation for the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative to leverage West Virginia’s outdoor assets, take a lead role in asset-based economic development by investing in people and communities, and build the infrastructure that will ultimately serve as a model for workforce development," Twilley said.
“West Virginia’s greatest assets are her people, her culture and her vast natural resources,” Smith said. “First Ascent capitalizes on these assets by providing an important pathway for our state’s graduates to build a successful and viable career here in the Mountain State. I am confident the First Ascent program will strengthen the state’s efforts to enlist our best and brightest to remain in the state and build the foundation for a more prosperous future for all West Virginians.”
“First Ascent will help build a workforce that can be used to attract employers from a variety of industries,” Gee said. “All of West Virginia stands to benefit from this investment in talented, motivated young professionals and from having them in communities that offer quality-of-life benefits not available anywhere else.”
For more information about the program, visit https://firstascentwv.com/.
