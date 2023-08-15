Tabatha Midkiff said it was the birth of her daughter, Bailea Baker, that set things in motion for a career in health care.
Now eight years later, Midkiff is one of nine nursing students from BridgeValley Community and Technical College participating in the first cohort of the WVU Medicine Aspiring Nurse Program.
BridgeValley students in the two-year program will receive $5,000 per semester for four semesters, in addition to financial aid that allows many students to attend community college for free. After graduation, they will receive an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus for committing to work at WVU Thomas Memorial Hospital for three years.
Forty students applied for the program, and 29 were interviewed. In the end, 10 made the cut, but one student dropped out.
The program also is being hosted at WVU Camden-Clark Medical Center, in partnership with WVU Parkersburg.
Working at Thomas will make Midkiff's health care story come full circle.
About five years ago, Midkiff was the primary caregiver for her grandmother, who had become seriously ill. She was a patient at Thomas Memorial, but died from cancer a few weeks later.
"The nursing staff was absolutely amazing, and the compassion that they showed me and showed my family pushed me further to want me to do more with my health care career," Midkiff said.
She said she had been putting off going back to school because of her daughter's age, but she said the timing finally felt right. So far, everything about her experience at BridgeValley has gone smoothly, she said.
Like many students at the college, Midkiff will be working while in school. On days she's not in class, she'll be working 10-hour shifts. Other days, she'll be working five hours after class.
Midkiff's schedule isn't unusual for BridgeValley students.
According to BridgeValley President Casey Sacks, the average student at the college is a 30-year-old single mom who's working at least one part-time job. Because those jobs are often part-time and transient, unexpected, expensive events can put students in the position of having to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table -- or going to school.
The extra $5,000 per semester can bring a sense of security for students who might be "one flat tire away from dropping out of school," as Sacks puts it.
Sacks said she wants the program to be a national model for how to get students through community college.
Midkiff said they money will help her not have to worry about expenses, like gas for her hour-long commute from Lincoln County.
"It takes off so much stress for me as a student," she said.
Greg Rosencrance, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, said he can see the program expanding in the coming year.
"It's an investment in nursing. It's also an investment in the community, as many of these students grew up here, have families here and will, hopefully, settle and be a part of this community for the long term," he said.
Sacks agreed that it is meaningful to the community as a whole.
"I personally, as a resident of this region, am so grateful that you're committed to helping our community because there's such an incredible need for health care professionals like you to be able to take care of me and my parents and my kids," Sacks told the students. "You all know that, too, because you live here."
Midkiff said she wants her journey in the program to be an example for her daughter.
"I just want her to know she can do anything she can set her mind to," Midkiff said. "It may take several years, like in my case, but if you want to do it, do it. Life is too short to put things on hold."
