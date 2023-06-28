Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

New details have been revealed about the merger of West Virginia University's Reed College of Media and the College of Creative Arts.

The merger, announced earlier this month, was the topic of a presentation earlier this week by Vice Provost Paul Kreider during a WVU Campus Conversation.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you