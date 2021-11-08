Gordon Gee, West Virginia University’s president, is on the advisory board for a planned Texas university that is criticizing the “censoriousness” of other colleges.
The University of Austin, which hasn’t yet received accreditation and isn’t yet offering degrees, is marketing itself as a place for “freedom of inquiry” and “civil discourse.”
While its website doesn’t appear to use the phrase “cancel culture,” it does say “we are alarmed by the illiberalism and censoriousness prevalent in America’s most prestigious universities and what it augurs for the country.” Its Board of Trustees and Board of Advisers include people — such as Bari Weiss, who resigned as a New York Times columnist — who have complained about resistance to conservative positions.
Gee didn’t provide an interview Monday, when his participation garnered social media criticism after the University of Austin used his name in a promotion.
“First and foremost, let me state unequivocally that I am fully committed to West Virginia University,” Gee said in a letter to the campus community.
“Our mission as a land-grant, flagship institution that serves our state and its people is — and will always be — my only priority,” the letter said. “I am devoted to this University and to all of you who share in its past, present and future. I have no intentions of placing my energies elsewhere”
The prospective university’s president, Pano Kanelos, wrote an online column on Substack about the initiative. The examples in his column focused on the silencing of conservative thought.
“Nearly a quarter of American academics in the social sciences or humanities endorse ousting a colleague for having a wrong opinion about hot-button issues, such as immigration or gender differences,” Kanelos wrote. “Over a third of conservative academics and Ph.D. students say they had been threatened with disciplinary action for their views. Four out of five American Ph.D. students are willing to discriminate against right-leaning scholars, according to a report by the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology.”
“On our quads, faculty are being treated like thought criminals,” Kanelos wrote. “Dorian Abbot, a University of Chicago scientist who has objected to aspects of affirmative action, was recently disinvited from delivering a prominent public lecture on planetary climate at MIT.”
Kanelos told the Gazette-Mail on Monday that the University of Austin is “radically not political.”
He noted that Kathleen Stock, one of the school’s “founding faculty fellows,” is a “radical feminist.” Yet, Stock resigned from the University of Sussex after being accused of alleged transphobia.
Kanelos said Gee isn’t on the five-member Board of Trustees, which actually has governing authority. Kanelos said the Board of Trustees members include, alongside himself: Weiss, Joe Lonsdale, Heather Heying and Niall Ferguson.
“We’re looking for people who have exhibited courage and are bright,” Kanelos said.
He said he reached out to Gee months ago for advice, and couldn’t say specifically what advice Gee has provided so far.
“President Gee is just a friend,” Kanelos said. “I’ve been a college president, so we know each other through those circles and he’s somebody that a lot of other college presidents turn to for advice and counsel because of his deep experience.”
“He’s like the most legendary college president in America,” Kanelos said. “You want advice, you go to Gordon Gee.”
Over the past year, Gee and WVU, under his leadership, have taken or expressed right-leaning positions on several prominent issues.
Despite its faculty voting 1,094-185 in favor of requiring students and employees to get COVID-19 vaccines, neither Gee nor the WVU Board of Governors implemented a mandate. The university currently requires masking in classrooms, but not many other indoor areas.
In March and April, as the Republican-dominated West Virginia Legislature was advancing legislation to ban transgender girls and women in state colleges and K-12 schools from playing on women’s teams, WVU was publicly silent. The university remained silent after the law passed.
In February, Gee reportedly said he favored cutting the state’s income tax during a WVU Faculty Senate meeting, The Daily Athenaeum student newspaper reported.
Asked at the time for comment, WVU spokeswoman April Kaull wrote to the Gazette-Mail that “Gee acknowledges there is support among West Virginia legislators regarding this issue but that there are many factors to consider and that it is not something that can be implemented immediately or without careful thought and planning.”
“Gee adds [that] having lived in Tennessee, where there is no income tax, it was a benefit to economic growth and development,” Kaull wrote at the time. “He agrees that long-term, it could be successful; but not without substituting other potential taxes or other sources of revenue and looking at the overall tax structure.”
Combining his WVU-provided salary, his WVU Foundation-provided salary and deferred compensation for staying at WVU, Gee receives more than $1 million in total annual compensation.
Kanelos wrote on Substack that “so much is broken in America. But higher education might be the most fractured institution of all.”
Gee said in his statement that “serving in an advisory capacity does not mean I believe or agree with everything that other advisors may share. I do not agree other universities are no longer seeking the truth nor do I feel that higher education is irreparably broken. I do not believe that to be the case at West Virginia University.”