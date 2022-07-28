West Virginia University is proposing requiring professors to get their dean's approval before suing the state.
The proposal comes after WVU said it was imposing a similar, previously unreported policy specifically against law professor Bob Bastress after the school investigated his ongoing pro bono representation of unions seeking to overturn a Republican-backed law.
WVU College of Law professors long have represented plaintiffs in lawsuits against the state and its leaders. Nineteen of the law school's 45 full-time or emeriti faculty pointed this out in a signed joint written objection, which notes the proposed new policy also could bar them from testifying as expert witnesses in cases.
Those faculty further argue the litigation pre-approval process would impose a "prior restraint" on free speech that is unconstitutional under the First Amendment.
Bastress provided free counsel in a lawsuit filed by school employee unions, the Fraternal Order of Police and other labor groups against Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, over a state law that removed public employees' right to have employers deduct union dues from paychecks. Holding supermajorities in both chambers, state Republican lawmakers passed the law last year.
WVU operates the state's only law school. Bastress said he's the school's only teacher of state constitutional law. He said he'd been told Republican legislators complained about him working the union case, but he said he didn't know specifically who.
In February, law school Dean Amelia Smith Rinehart sent Bastress a "reasonable directives" memo that she said was finalized by her, Provost's Office representatives and WVU's general counsel. Rinehart wrote that Bastress would be required to get advance approval before representing "third parties in matters that may be adverse to the state."
The dean wrote that approval would not be "unreasonably withheld," but later in the memo outlined the potential consequences for failing to follow what she described as her own "reasonable directions" to Bastress:
"I call your attention to [the Board of Governors] Faculty Rule 4.2, which provides that 'insubordination by refusal to abide by legitimate reasonable directions of administrators' is a bona fide basis for the termination of your appointment for cause.”
In a letter to WVU leaders, Bastress explained that in the lawsuit, unions invoked state constitutional rights to freedom of contract, speech and association.
“It seems to me, if I'm trying to enforce the state constitution, I'm not acting adverse to the state," Bastress said.
In another current case, professor Joshua Weishart represents plaintiffs trying to stop West Virginia's first charter schools.
Those schools were approved by an unelected board, which was created by another law passed last year by the Republican legislative supermajorities. Bastress testified on the state constitution in that case and in another against yet another law that, before it was blocked, provided public money for parents to homeschool their children or send them to private schools.
Bastress is married to Delegate Barbara Fleishauer, D-Monongalia, who's running for state Senate. His son, who shares his name, is among the lawyers representing the Charleston Gazette-Mail in its lawsuit alleging the WVU Board of Governors repeatedly has violated the state's open meetings law.
WVU President Gordon Gee is part of the law school's faculty. In December, Bastress publicly defended Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed against a failed no-confidence vote.
In her memo to Bastress, Rinehart wrote that WVU's general counsel would present to the Board of Governors an amended version of Governance Rule 1.4 to "clarify" and "eliminate any further confusion for University faculty and staff going forward.”
In June, WVU general counsel Stephanie Taylor briefly presented a proposed new version of that rule to the board but didn't mention the Bastress situation. The board didn't discuss the proposal before moving it onto the public comment period.
The official public comment period on the proposed changes ends at 11:59 p.m. today. People also may comment here, A board vote is scheduled for a Sept. 9 public meeting.
"The University cannot comment on personnel matters," spokeswoman Shauna Johnson wrote in an email. "The proposed changes to [Board of Governors] Governance Rule 1.4 are part of a series of pending rule changes covering a range of issues."
The changes
Under the proposed changes is a prohibition against university employees counting among their institutional duties "engagement in activities that may result in the Faculty Member being adverse to West Virginia University and the State of West Virginia, including any of its Agencies, Units or Departments in a Formal Legal Proceeding."
If the board ultimately approves the changes, participation in such legal proceedings would have to be approved by a faculty member's dean or the dean's designee.
"These requests should normally be approved unless the engagement would: (a) constitute a conflict of commitment, (b) involve the use of state resources, or (c) create an incurable or unmanageable conflict of interest," the proposed changes say.
"This section (7.2.3.1) indicates that approval, even when adverse to the state, should be granted except in rare circumstances," Johnson wrote.
In a joint public comment, 19 law school professors call those three criteria "overbroad and vague," saying they give the university "unbridled discretion."
"Proposed Rule 1.4 nowhere defines what would constitute an 'incurable or unmanageable' conflict or 'use of state resources,'" the professors write. "And Proposed Rule 1.4 continues to employ the overbroad and vague standards of the current Rule 1.4 as to what constitutes a 'Conflict of Interest' or 'Conflicts of Commitment.'"
By specifically excluding such litigation from the definition of "Institutional Duties," the policy changes would mean that even if the dean allows participation, professors wouldn't be able to count the work as part of their job's "service" aspect. The other aspects are teaching and research, scholarship and creative activity.
"Such a policy is tantamount to a proscription not to engage in such litigation, considering the teaching, scholarship and service demands of full-time law faculty, who would already be expected to participate in litigation on their own time," the objecting faculty wrote. "Indeed, the message Proposed Rule 1.4 conveys to law faculty is repudiation of certain acts of public service."
The faculty wrote that “the proposed changes likely violate the U.S. Constitution on its face, threaten to interfere with College of Law clinic representations and conflict with our accreditation and professional standards as well as our proud tradition of faculty engagement in public service."
They compared the proposed changes to the University of Florida's abandoned attempt to prevent professors from being expert witnesses in a voting rights case.
Bastress said professor John Taylor advised him of the Republicans' complaints about his work. Taylor was interim dean then.
Taylor declined to comment beyond his written public comment on the proposed changes. He wasn't among the 19 signatories of the joint comment, but he wrote that he opposes the rule change.
"I think the public benefits when faculty who are experts in their fields use their knowledge and skills to test whether the actions of the State are consistent with the federal and state constitutions," Taylor wrote. "Many of my colleagues have filed a Comment that makes this point at length. My goal here, however, is to offer constructive criticisms about how the proposed Rule 1.4 could be improved if the BOG decides to go forward."
Among other things, Taylor asks for the new policy to state it doesn't affect the law school's clinics.
"Students and faculty in our general legal clinic might assist a client in obtaining disability benefits or might represent parents seeking a better 'individualized education plan' (IEP) at their child’s school," he writes.
"For faculty clinicians, working with our students to represent indigent clients in claims potentially adverse to the State is not one optional form of service, and it is not outside consulting," he writes. "It is how these faculty teach, and it is the principal service they provide. It is at the heart of their duties as faculty clinicians. As a result, there is no way that faculty clinicians could somehow work with students to represent clients under the rules applied to outside consulting arrangements."