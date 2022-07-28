Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia University is proposing requiring professors to get their dean's approval before suing the state.

The proposal comes after WVU said it was imposing a similar, previously unreported policy specifically against law professor Bob Bastress after the school investigated his ongoing pro bono representation of unions seeking to overturn a Republican-backed law.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you