In a move that affects hundreds of students and faculty, West Virginia University announced Friday it is recommending dropping 32 majors, including 20 post-graduate programs, as part of its restructuring in the face of a $45 million budget deficit.
The office of Provost Maryanne Reed released preliminary recommendations for program and staffing cuts Friday.
The cuts will affect 147 undergraduate students and 287 graduate students, representing less than 2% of total student enrollment, based on fall 2023 enrollment numbers, WVU announced in the release.
The preliminary recommendations also included 169 faculty reductions, or 7% of the total faculty in Morgantown.
“While we view these preliminary recommendations for reductions and discontinuations as necessary, we are keenly aware of the people they will affect,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a released statement. “We do not take that lightly. These faculty are our colleagues, our neighbors and our friends. These decisions are difficult to make.”
The school’s board of governors recently approved a one-year contract extension for Gee, who announced this week he plans to step down upon its expiration in June 2025.
The recommendations were part of an ongoing portfolio review process that marked about half of the school’s programs for potential cuts. The preliminary results were distributed to deans and chairs of affected departments around 2 p.m. Friday, just 30 minutes before they were scheduled to be made public on the school’s Academic Transformation website.
WVU is facing a $45 million budget deficit and projected enrollment declines of 5,000 students over the next decade. So far, in addition to the program review, the university has proposed $7 million in staffing cuts and approved a 3% tuition increase. To date, at least 130, mostly non-classified staff members at WVU have lost their positions as a result of the reductions.
Faculty and staff at the university have taken issue with the cutbacks, stating that WVU was not as well prepared as other universities faring better in the face of predictable changes in higher education. They assert the cuts and personnel reductions will affect the quality of the academic programs at WVU, as well as harm the school’s ability to serve its students and maintain its status as a research institution.
The school’s world language program is one of the departments on the chopping block. Associate professor of linguistics Jonah Katz learned he would be losing his job Friday.
“They’ve recommended dissolving all of the world language academic programs and faculty positions,” Katz said, noting that amounted to about 30 individuals. “It’s unheard of. It’s unprecedented. You’re talking about a major flagship university with no foreign language programs whatsoever.”
Katz said West Virginia will now lose those students, as well as all of the program’s faculty, likely to out-of-state universities. He said he doesn’t understand the logic behind driving people out, which is the opposite of what most state leaders want for West Virginia.
Additionally, many of the programs targeted for elimination were actually profitable, Katz claimed, noting the foreign language programs at WVU have consistently produced revenue for the university.
“On the same day they told us our program was eliminated and we were all fired, they featured my grant project from the National Science Foundation on the front page of their news site WVU Today,” he said. “This is the only linguistics program in West Virginia. We’ve been highly successful. We’ve shown large revenue coming in from grant funding, including my own grant from the National Science Foundation.”
Katz said there’s been speculation that the school’s in-person foreign language studies will be replaced by the use of computer programs.
“Why on earth would you come to a third-rate university if you’re paying out-of-state tuition?” Katz said. “And it’s going to be hard to get the best and brightest young West Virginians to stay in-state, which is already obviously a huge problem here.”
Katz added, “This is going to, essentially, be the end of WVU as a meaningful research institution. I’ve worked at universities in three countries on two continents, and I’ve never seen anything like the decisions that are being made right now or the financial mismanagement that is occurring here. It is shocking.”
The provost’s office announced plans for two virtual appeal process support sessions for deans, directors, program chairs and faculty who wish to discuss the program review and the appeal process. The first session is set for Tuesday, while the second will be held Monday, Aug. 21. Links to the sessions are available on the Academic Transformation website.
According to the provost’s office, the sessions will address the differences between appealing for discontinued programs and for reduced faculty numbers, as well as offer guidance on how to prepare a staffing plan for programs appealing their reduction in faculty.
Associate Provost Lou Slimak will lead the discussions.
In March WVU recommended cutting 12 graduate-level programs and allowed for departments to appeal. Those appeals were all denied by the university in April.
