The West Virginia University System is reopening its classrooms, dining halls, student centers, athletic events and other student events to 100% capacity, and dropping its requirement that fully vaccinated students, employees or guests wear face masks.
WVU announced this Tuesday on its website. Some restrictions will be lifted as soon as June 20, and others lift at the start of the fall semester.
"As of today, 25% of students and 36% of employees on the Morgantown campus have verified that they have been vaccinated," WVU said. "Five percent of students and 35% of employees at Potomac State College in Keyser have verified their vaccination. Eight percent of students and nearly 38% of employees at WVU Tech in Beckley have verified their vaccination."
The announcement cited the decrease in COVID-19 cases across the country and the overwhelming effectiveness of the vaccines for the moves.
"The percentage milestones [e.g. 50%, 60% and 75%] previously announced that relate to on-campus activities are no longer relevant," Tuesday's announcement declared.
On June 20, the face mask mandate will end for fully vaccinated people only, WVU said.
"Individuals will not be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination on campus but need to complete the vaccine verification process," the announcement said.
Everyone will still be required to wear masks on WVU transportation, including the PRT and buses, the university said.
The restrictions are being lifted across WVU's Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser campuses, alongside the Health Sciences campuses in Charleston and Martinsburg, save for areas of Health Sciences with their own policies.
The announcement said the "details for the fall semester may be adjusted based on infection and hospitalization rates and input from health experts."