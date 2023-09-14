Faculty and students at West Virginia University expressed vehement opposition to proposed downsizing measures during a three-hour meeting Thursday, just one day before the university’s Board of Governors is slated to vote on sweeping cuts.
The proposed elimination of 32 academic programs — along with the cutting of 130 positions, with plans to eliminate up to 170 more — has ignited outrage within the WVU community.
Those feelings were apparent Thursday during a meeting in which the Board of Governors heard public comments ahead of Friday’s vote.
The university administration has framed the cuts as an “Academic Transformation” in response to a $45 million budget deficit attributed, in part, to declining enrollment.
Critics argue that WVU’s financial situation comes from fiscal mismanagement, including the school increasing its real-estate holdings in the face of the enrollment decline, and contend the proposed reductions will severely deplete the school’s resources, disrupt academic programs and adversely affect both students and staff.
The university community’s discontent has manifested in protests on campus, a vote of no confidence in President Gordon Gee by the Faculty Senate and calls by that body to halt the transformation process.
Opponents of the cutbacks have said the community’s voice has been systematically disregarded throughout the process. This continued to be the sentiment during Thursday’s meeting, where speakers were given two minutes and were shut down if they spoke beyond their allotted time.
Christian Rowe, a fifth-generation WVU graduate and a master’s student, argued that alleged administration fiscal mismanagement and reckless spending should not be resolved by cutting essential programs.
“What needs to be cut at this university is not a world language department or any other instructional spending. This is a school and not a business,” he said. “These proposals that rip educational opportunities from students and jobs from faculty and staff will only weaken this institution, making worse any structural issues as enrollments decline.”
Bethany Winters, a third-generation WVU student in the master of public history program, argued that the deficit is merely a pretext for making cuts based on ideological motivations and a means to stratify education. She expressed concern over alleged attempts to erode the liberal arts and vowed to continue to fight.
“I would like to remind you that all these people here can see your attempts at labor discipline, and it will not work,” she said. “The student union has grown from three members to 300, with 200 in the application pool. The worker’s union is growing, as well, and we’re going to keep fighting.”
Miles Case, a third-year student and lifelong Morgantown resident, recounted his personal connection to WVU and a sense of betrayal. He challenged the administration’s claim that only a minimal percentage of students would be affected and said the broader community is watching the decisions being made by the board.
“We’re all very aware that these cuts are not based on data but on ideology,” Case said. “No amount of open letters you put out or claims about transparency are going to hide the fact that you are cutting profitable programs. We’re also very aware that the administration’s salary has increased by $50 million since 2013.”
Cased added, “And President Gee, you were correct when you said higher education is under attack, but I think that you forgot to mention that you are the one who is attacking it.”
Sean McWilliams, a professor of physics and astronomy, brought attention to possible consequences of the proposed cuts on the university’s national and global reputation. He said he is also concerned about the proposed elimination of the university’s only graduate degree in math.
He noted that there are 146 R1 research institutions and none of them lack a graduate degree in math. This is not an area in which West Virginia should be the first, he said.
“Any STEM faculty member will tell you that math is the cornerstone of all STEM,” McWilliams said.
He also expressed concern that the elimination of world languages could deter international applicants and perpetuate an image that West Virginia is insular, unwelcoming and unwilling to engage in an increasingly international global market.
McWilliams also underscored the Faculty Senate’s assertion that the academic transformation process has lacked transparency and meaningful engagement.
“As it stands, an overwhelming majority of the WVU faculty has told you that the process and metrics behind the Academic Transformation have not been transparent and we have not been meaningfully engaged,” McWilliams said. “The proposed cuts will decimate STEM disciplines across the board in the near term and I worry some may never recover. That is not hyperbole.”
Several of the people attending, including retired professor Judith Stitzel, said they feel the decision has already been made.
“If this is a real meeting at which you are listening to things that are going to help you make the decision on whether to support the current recommendations, why is it already on the agenda that they are going forward to implement?” Stitzel asked.
An assistant chairwoman in the English department, Christine Hoffman expressed doubt that there was any sincerity in WVU’s assertions of a transparent and inclusive process.
“I hope that you will prove me wrong today and tomorrow, but it’s my understanding that you’ve already stated your support for the dismantling of WVU as a public institution and that there’s little anyone can write or say today to change your minds,” Hoffman said.
