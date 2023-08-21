MORGANTOWN -- Protesters called for the ouster of West Virginia University President Gordon Gee during a rally Monday against proposed widespread program and faculty cuts at the state's flagship university.
Hundreds participated in demonstrations on the Morgantown and Evansville campuses, organized by the student union West Virginia United.
Protesters chanted “Stop the Gee-llotine” and sang as they urged the school’s Board of Governors to listen to the pleas of students and faculty to stop the proposed moves.
The school is considering unprecedented cuts to faculty and eliminating numerous programs of study in an effort to save money in the face of a $45 million budget deficit. Opponents say the cutbacks would harm the school’s status as a research institution and create a ripple effect that could harm higher education, generally, across the state.
Programs on the chopping block include foreign languages, creative writing, and masters- and graduate-level mathematics programs. Other programs are being considered for consolidation.
In addition to its plan to eliminate programs, the university already has laid off 132 employees. At least 170 more layoffs could follow.
Like many of the students at Monday’s demonstration, Pittsburgh native Marisa Porco said she was considering staying in the Mountain State after finishing her graduate degree.
Porco said she moved to West Virginia specifically to attend WVU and has grown to appreciate the natural beauty and peaceful setting she's found in the state.
“I just love how calm everything is here," she said. "I was really thinking about staying here after school. Now, I can’t.”
Porco is a second-year master’s student in the School of Mathematical and Data Sciences and was planning to obtain her graduate degree. However, Porco’s major is now on the chopping block.
“If they do decide to cut the program, I’m going to have to leave the state,” Porco said.
She said WVU is the only school in West Virginia that offers masters and doctorate degrees in her field. It was the only reason she came to West Virginia, she said.
“If this would have happened two years ago, I wouldn’t be here. I would be somewhere else. I chose the school because of the program,” she said.
Porco said the number of students affected by the cuts goes beyond the programs being eliminated. She noted that many students in the masters and graduate-level mathematics program are teacher's assistants in charge of presenting the school’s introductory math courses.
“Now, those students are going to learn math in giant lecture halls with one professor behind the computer,” Porco said.
Christian Adams is a sophomore in the Chinese Studies program. Since the school’s world language program is one of those targeted for discontinuation, Adams, a West Virginia native, said he is being forced to change his major.
Adams is a co-founder of West Virginia United and a member of its council. He was one of the people who helped organize Monday’s rally.
“The way this has been done by WVU’s administration has been very shady,” Adams said. “We’re not being fairly or adequately represented.”
Adams said he believes the cuts will drive people away from his home state.
“Honestly, I know a lot of freshmen who are thinking about leaving and a lot of people still in high school are crossing WVU off their list of options,” he said.
Ela Celikbas is an assistant professor of mathematics and member of the WVU Faculty Senate. Celikbas had difficulty hiding her emotions during the protest, since the proposed cuts would not only put her out of work but would eliminate the job of her spouse, who also is a mathematics instructor at the school.
Celikbas said the School of Mathematical and Data Sciences, which is a research-oriented department, has been profitable for the school. The program had 300 applicants in 2023, she added.
“This isn’t about money,” Celikbas said. “I don’t know what this is about.”
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, attended Monday’s protest and said a lack of state funding has played a role in WVU’s troubles. Over the past decade, the Legislature has significantly reduced the amount of money it directs toward higher education, he said.
“I think some of it is ideological," Hansen said. "There are people who think they are indoctrinating kids, rather than making them employable.”
He noted that, during the recent special session of the Legislature, he and other lawmakers attempted to add $45 million in surplus funds -- the amount of WVU’s projected deficit -- to a bill appropriating millions to Marshall University for a cybersecurity program.
“The House speaker said it wasn’t germane to the bill,” Hansen said. “There are a lot of voices in the Republican caucus, but there is a delegation of legislators who don’t value higher education and want to see that support shrink."
Delegate Anitra Hamilton, D-Monongalia, said she also believes the Legislature has a role to play in correcting the issue. The problem has many layers, she said, but one thing is certain: “There is such an unstable feeling here at WVU, even among students and faculty whose programs haven’t been cut.”
The school’s Board of Governors is set to make a final decision on 32 programs recommended for discontinuation during its Sept. 15 meeting.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive