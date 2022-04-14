Carolyn Long, who has served as president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology since January 2012, plans to retire from her position in December, according to a news release from the university Thursday.
“President Long has been a strong leader and advocate for WVU Tech, and she was instrumental in the successful move to the Beckley campus,” Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president for academic affairs at WVU, said in the release. “We will miss her leadership, positive energy and collaborative approach. She is one of a kind.”
Long oversaw the school’s move from Montgomery to its Beckley campus in 2017. Under her watch, WVU Tech increased its enrollment and added “highly sought-after academic programs” to its course offerings, according to the release.
Prior to taking over WVU Tech, Long served on the WVU Board of Governors from 2007 until becoming Tech’s president. She was chairwoman of that board from 2008-July 2011.
Long began her career as an elementary school teacher in 1970, eventually becoming a principal and later serving as the first female superintendent of Braxton County Schools.
“WVU Tech is growing and thriving, and I want it to continue to do so,” Long said in the release. “This was a difficult decision as I love WVU Tech. I’ve thought about my retirement plans for quite some time, and I feel that now is the right time for me and for Tech that I return to retirement.”
According to the release, the WVU provost’s office will spearhead the search for Long’s replacement, with the goal of a new president in place by Jan. 1, 2023.
“Carolyn has brought her unique brand of dynamic energy to every challenge and opportunity in her professional life,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “I have tremendous respect for her many achievements and contributions to our University and her tireless efforts to improve education across West Virginia. Above all, I am so very thankful for Carolyn’s steadfast friendship.”