After it stopped reporting how many students or employees were testing positive or quarantined amid an unprecedented COVID-19 surge, West Virginia University announced Wednesday it will resume reporting the number of cases online.
But it won't resume reporting quarantines. WVU's original announcement Wednesday said it would, but, by that afternoon, the university had backtracked on the morning's backtracking.
"Since our initial announcement went out, we learned that quarantine data (those who may be identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive) is not currently available in the system for us to share on the dashboard," WVU spokeswoman April Kaull wrote in an email.
"That’s due to changes in the university’s contact tracing protocols," Kaull wrote. "Targeted contact tracing continues to take place for those cases that the university is made aware of. However, in most instances, the primary responsibility for contact tracing has been transferred to the individual who has a positive test result, and they are asked to notify close contacts of possible exposure."
WVU's decision to again report cases comes as The New York Times reported the surge seems to have already peaked in some states, while the U.S. surgeon general told CNN the peak hasn't yet arrived in others. State coronavirus czar and WVU Vice President for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh said Wednesday the surge should peak or plateau here soon.
Last week's WVU-Morgantown testing data will be posted by the end of this week, and data will be updated daily beginning next week, the university said in a statement on its website. Kaull said testing data will also return for WVU's campuses in Beckley and Keyser.
"To provide continued transparency with the campus and surrounding communities and after requests from some students, faculty and staff to include positive test results, isolation and quarantine information, the university will share these data via the dashboard," the statement said, before the reversal on quarantining. The website is wvu.edu/return-to-campus/daily-test-results
WVU's cessation of this reporting garnered criticism on social media, followed by reports last week in The Daily Athenaeum student newspaper and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The Gazette-Mail also reported the state has halted reporting the number of COVID-19 cases from outbreaks at specific K-12 schools. The state Department of Health and Human Resources has said a different method of reporting for K-12 schools will debut Monday.
Kaull had written in an email Friday that “given that our testing strategy both as a university and a state has changed (as well as CDC guidance) and the significant amount of in-home testing we have going on, we thought it would potentially paint an inaccurate picture to show daily testing metrics.”
“Both ways — it could be missing positive and negative results that skew the data in ways that are not helpful,” she wrote.
In Wednesday's turnaround statement, Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, wrote that "although WVU has decided to once again include certain data points related to COVID-19 testing in its public dashboard, this information should be taken in context."
“The testing data the university currently captures does not account for self-tests, surveillance or sample testing — it primarily comprises symptomatic individuals and those considered close contacts to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19," Burrell wrote. "As such, positivity rates may appear artificially inflated since the overall number of tests we are administering to potentially healthy individuals this semester is much lower.”