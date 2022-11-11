Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Over objections from its law school professors, the West Virginia University Board of Governors voted Friday to require faculty to get university pre-approval to sue the state.

The vote was a voice vote with no dissent.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you