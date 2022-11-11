Over objections from its law school professors, the West Virginia University Board of Governors voted Friday to require faculty to get university pre-approval to sue the state.
The vote was a voice vote with no dissent.
The approved changes to board Rule 1.4 require this pre-approval whether the professor is representing clients for pay or not.
Faculty won’t just need the pre-approval to act as a lawyer for those suing the state. They will need it to file an amicus brief in a case against the state filed by others, whether the professor wrote the amicus for a fee or not. They will also need pre-approval to be a paid expert witness in a case against the state.
The amended rule exempts from the pre-approval requirement the work of the university’s legal clinics. Those clinics include the West Virginia Innocence Project, which seeks to overturn unjust convictions.
The changed rule defines the state to include “any of its agencies, units or departments.” Law professors’ pro bono work sometimes pits them against the state and its components.
The move to require pre-approval came after WVU said it was imposing a similar policy specifically against professor Bob Bastress, after the school investigated his ongoing pro bono representation of unions seeking to overturn a Republican-backed law.
That law, sometimes called “Paycheck Protection,” prevents state and local government employers from doing payroll deductions to pay union dues for union members who had that deducted from their paychecks.
A portion of the university’s internal audit of Bastress, which was provided to the Gazette-Mail on condition of anonymity, says WVU General Counsel Stephanie Taylor and then-WVU board Audit Committee Chairman J. Thomas Jones requested the internal investigation on May 25, 2021.
It says the two were informed — it doesn’t say by who — that Bastress had filed the lawsuit against the law Gov. Jim Justice signed, and Bastress had put his WVU contact information on the legal filings. The internal auditors concluded Bastress was out of compliance with the state Ethics Act for something specific to him: using his WVU email address to correspond repeatedly about the lawsuit.
The board put proposed changes to the university-wide policy out for public comment over the summer, and again this fall. WVU altered the proposed changes after the first comment period, but not after the second.
“Based upon current state law and federal law, it was determined that no additional modifications to Rule 1.4 were needed in response to the comments,” Taylor told the board Friday, before it finalized the proposed changes. In this latest comment period, WVU got 11 comments from 28 commenters, she said.
The policy change bars professors from representing clients against the state if this presents a “conflict of commitment” or “an incurable or unmanageable conflict of interest.” It does not define what would make a conflict of interest incurable or unmanageable.
It does include a line saying that the mere fact the professor anticipates advocating a position adverse to a state action “does not create an incurable or unmanageable conflict of interest.” But the proposal is unclear on what the university would consider to be crossing that line.
The policy also says work on cases against the state can’t use “university or state resources” and can’t be considered part of the “service” aspect of a professor’s job. The other aspects are generally research and teaching.
About half of WVU's law professors or professors emereti wrote a joint objection to the amended rule.
“Proposed Rule 1.4 also continues to state in overbroad terms that the activity ‘must not be in conflict with the mission and objectives of the university,’ whatever that could mean,” their joint public comment said. “The university has yet to explain why, after decades of law faculty providing public services through pro bono legal representations (and being lauded for doing so), it is now suddenly necessary for university operations to regulate them as ‘outside consulting arrangements.’”
In its official response to their four-page joint comment, WVU wrote only this:
"These comments were closely reviewed in light of state and federal law parameters. Based upon current state and federal law, it was determined that a modification to WVU BOG Governance Rule 1.4 was not needed in response to this comment."