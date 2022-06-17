Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia University's Armstrong Hall caught on fire Friday afternoon.

Spokeswoman April Kaull said the university got the report around 3 p.m.

“It appears to be coming from the roof area,” she said.

“We're just getting there on the scene,” she said.

WVU sent out an alert to students around 3:05 p.m. saying the fire was out but telling people to avoid the area "until further notice."

Kaull said she didn't know whether anyone was in the building.

Armstrong is a classroom building.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you