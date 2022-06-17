WVU's Armstrong Hall catches fire By Ryan Quinn ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com Ryan Quinn Education Reporter Jun 17, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Virginia University's Armstrong Hall caught on fire Friday afternoon.Spokeswoman April Kaull said the university got the report around 3 p.m.“It appears to be coming from the roof area,” she said.“We're just getting there on the scene,” she said.WVU sent out an alert to students around 3:05 p.m. saying the fire was out but telling people to avoid the area "until further notice."Kaull said she didn't know whether anyone was in the building.Armstrong is a classroom building. Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Armstrong Hall April Kaull University Building Afternoon Classroom Alert Ryan Quinn Education Reporter Follow Ryan Quinn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesPA attorney general brings criminal charges against Charleston-based natural gas company for alleged environmental violationsUpshur County deputy wounded, suspect killed in Weston shooting incidentRyan Pritt: Jones to celebrate a special Father's Day on SundayWVSU employees getting $1,650 raises; student food provider may change; Kelley named board chairGarnet Career Center building goes to Garnet High alumni; Sharon Dawes HVAC replacement approvedWVU football 2022, Game 1: Pitt tries to overcome key losses, back up success of 2021Blair Campbell: What is Manchin waiting for? (Opinion)National Youth Science Foundation offers summer science camps to WV studentsDear Abby: Wedding planning leads to showdown over sister's beauGoin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist top story Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says