Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. If you live in South Charleston, don’t bother with the basket.
That’s essentially what Mayor Frank Mullens’ administration has told city residents Susan Casdorph — a would-be raiser of chickens — and Alex Urban, who desires to cultivate bees.
Both Mullens and city engineer Steve DeBarr acknowledged Friday the city is not looking to change its unofficial ban on bees or chickens. Its Property Board, which concerns itself primarily with dilapidated houses, allows residents to apply for chicken and/or bee permits but has never approved one.
Despite intelligent, well-researched presentations from Casdorph and Urban at Thursday’s city council meeting, Mullens said it may be time to disallow permit applications. Citizens are free to apply to the Property Board, but there are no set procedures nor criteria to meet. It’s the Property Board’s decision, and both Casdorph and Urban say its feelings are made clear before anything of substance is discussed.
Board member and city engineer Steve DeBarr admits the process is “subjective.” Interviewed later, Mullens was asked if the city does not plan to issue any permits, would it end its ordinance allowing application?
“We’ve already had that discussion,” Mullens said. “We may just take that wording out.
“First of all, we very rarely have anybody apply. I do not believe a large majority of people in this city want to live next to people with chickens.”
DeBarr doubled down on his boss’ sentiments.
“It’s my personal opinion that people wouldn’t want the noise, the smell, or a dilapidated structure that would be called a chicken coop beside them.”
Casdorph seemed upbeat Friday following Thursday’s meeting.
“Council seemed very receptive to what we had to say,” Casdorph said. “The mayor said he was not opposed to chickens or bees, as long as the populace voted or he found the majority of people supported this.”
South Charleston is holding a primary election in April. Why couldn’t the question be put on the ballot? Casdorph asked Friday. Neither Mullens nor DeBarr were very enthusiastic about that prospect.
“That’s really not a thing you vote on,” DeBarr said. “The proposals were very articulate, very professional. If it was just those two it wouldn’t be a problem.”
DeBarr said the property board fears not all chicken farmers or beekeepers would be as responsible as Casdorph and Urban. He said two of the three chicken permits have been filed by Casdorph and Urban is the only one to file for bees.
The two residents have drafted a comprehensive ordinance that would specify standards that chicken and bee owners must meet. The Property Board, judging from Friday’s comments, is not likely to consider it. The police chief chairs the board; the fire chief, the city engineer and other department heads fill out the roster.
Neighboring Charleston allows both bees and chickens under certain conditions, without apparent trouble.
“If you open up an ordinance to allow it, then you have to vet the applicant and try to determine if he or she is competent to do it,” DeBarr said. “Easier said than done.”
Though Casdorph sounded optimistic Friday, she acknowledged the permitting process’ uphill climb during Thursday’s council meeting.
“There’s no application form, no guidelines or restrictions,” she told council. “There is no info about what you need to bring to the meeting. You’re shooting from the hip.”