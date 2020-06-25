Elective-procedure ban cuts costs for PEIA, but possible surge in claims looms

With the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency on track to finish the 2019-20 budget year in good financial health, analysts are concerned about an upsurge in claims during fiscal year 2020-21 as insurees undergo procedures put off during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re very worried about how that will play out, and we’ll be constantly monitoring that,” actuary Chris Borcik told the PEIA Finance Board on Thursday.
He said projections are that medical-claims costs will go up about $8 million for active employees and $1 million for retirees in the new budget year as they undergo procedures delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order suspending elective medical procedures on March 31. He rescinded that order for hospitals and clinics on April 20, and for private medical offices effective April 30.
PEIA Chief Financial Officer Jason Haught said there have been 79,000 fewer medical claims this budget year, which ends Tuesday.
“We are anticipating a number of additional claims next [budget] year, due to services that were not able to be provided this year,” he said.
PEIA also is closely monitoring investment earnings, as a March plunge in the stock market sent the agency’s investments on a roller-coaster ride.
Through April, PEIA’s investments had losses of $4.2 million but had earnings of $4.6 million in May, Haught said, adding, “We’re even now.”
PEIA had projected $9 million in investment income for the budget year, he said.
Meanwhile, the $1.1 billion Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund had investment losses as large as $80 million in March, and was down $26 million through April. However, with earnings of $18.7 million in May, the fund is on pace to lose only $7 million for the budget year.
Unlike PEIA, with investments mainly in fixed-income assets, the trust fund is heavily invested in stocks, Haught said.
“This is a long-term investment. This is not money we need tomorrow,” he said. “Hopefully, this is for people like me when we retire.”
Through April, PEIA had $648.9 million in revenue, and $642.2 million in expenses, leaving a surplus of $6.75 million. Haught said original projections were for a $17.2 million budget shortfall through April.
Besides lower medical-claims expenses, prescription drug costs are running about $14 million below projections because of larger-than-expected rebates.
PEIA provides health insurance for about 230,000 West Virginians, covering state employees, teachers, school service personnel and certain county, municipal and nonprofit agency employees.