Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An Elkview man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly two decades in prison for killing his cellmate at the South Central Regional Jail in 2018.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey sentenced Nathan Smith to a determinate sentence of 18 years in the death of Jeffrey Craig.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you