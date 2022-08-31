An Elkview man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly two decades in prison for killing his cellmate at the South Central Regional Jail in 2018.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey sentenced Nathan Smith to a determinate sentence of 18 years in the death of Jeffrey Craig.
Smith’s sentence will be served concurrently with the sentence he’s currently serving for federal charges.
Bailey sentenced Smith during a virtual hearing Wednesday morning. Smith is incarcerated at the Hazelton federal penitentiary in Bruceton Mills. He was sentenced in 2019 to six-and-a-half years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for a federal gun charge, according to court records.
Smith pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder for killing Craig, as part of a binding plea agreement with prosecutors.
At the time, assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Michele Drummond said that, had Smith stood trial, the state would have presented evidence that on Sept. 3, 2018, at South Central Regional Jail, corrections officers alerted West Virginia State Police to finding Craig dead. In an interview with police, Smith admitted to hitting Craig in the head, causing his head to hit a wall, she said.
The man was found slumped along the wall. The state Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force injuries, Drummond said.
Bailey said Wednesday that Smith and Craig had previously had altercations, and that the facility was instructed to not house the two together.
