The end may finally be in sight for a series of winter storms that pummeled most of West Virginia with snow, ice, sleet and freezing drizzle for the past week, knocking out power to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses.
But don’t break out the sunscreen and shorts just yet.
Before the most recent winter storm fades into the northeast, it is expected to leave a final trace of wet snow (less than an inch in most locations) or freezing rain on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. On Friday night, light snow flurries are possible, as temperatures descend into the teens in the western foothills, reaching single digits in the eastern mountains.
On Saturday, it will be partly sunny in the Charleston-Huntington area, with high temperatures only reaching the low 30s, followed on Sunday by mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s. By Tuesday, the region is expected to warm into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies, with Wednesday’s high temperature approaching 55 degrees.
But it will take time for ice and snow accumulated during the past week to melt away, and for repair crews to restore power to the homes and businesses knocked off the power grid by ice-toppled trees and limbs.
More than 1,700 workers were repairing Appalachian Power transmission and distribution lines in the southwestern counties that bore the brunt of the outages, brought on by ice storms that first swept into the state on Feb. 10. While service had been restored to more than 32,000 Appalachian Power customers by midday Thursday, more than 62,000 homes and businesses served by the company in West Virginia remained without power Thursday afternoon.
New accumulations of wet, heavy snow Wednesday night and Thursday in counties to the south of the main outage area added to the outage totals and the repair crews’ workload.
In Mingo County, for instance, where only a few scattered outages were reported during the past week, repair crews on Thursday were dealing with nearly 2,700 new outages, while more than 500 outages popped up in Mercer County.
Meanwhile, in Cabell County, which suffered the highest number of outages, more than 21,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Thursday afternoon. In neighboring Wayne County, more than 16,000 Appalachian Power customers still lacked electricity, while more than 6,000 awaited power restoration in Putnam County, along with 5,900 in Lincoln; 3,200 in Jackson and 3,100 in Mason.
New snow amounts recorded Thursday morning from Wednesday’s winter storm totaled 5 inches in Martinsburg, 4.5 inches at Rig in Hardy County; 4 inches in both Keyser and Moorefield; 3.3 inches at Ripley in Jackson County, 3 inches at both Huntington and Kingwood in Preston County, and 2.7 inches in Charleston, according to the National Weather Service.
Total snow accumulations on the ground Thursday morning included 9 inches at Kingwood, 8 inches at Thomas in Tucker County, 5 inches at both Clarksburg and Petersburg, and 4 inches at Sutton.
In Putnam County on Thursday, W.Va. 34 remained closed for a second consecutive day between its intersection with U.S. 35, 2 miles north of Scott Depot, and the town of Winfield, as workers continued to clear away scores of ice-laden trees and limbs that fell across the highway.