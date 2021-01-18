The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration has reported what it says was a historic low in coal mining deaths nationwide in 2020, a welcome downtick amid other health risks that came with working in the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
MSHA reported there were 29 mining fatalities in 2020, including just five occurring in coal mines.
West Virginia was the site of two of those coal mine deaths.
In November, Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White, was fatally injured at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes. Halstead was operating a scoop when he ran over a piece of four-inch plastic pipe that struck him and pinned him against the scoop’s canopy, according to an MSHA preliminary accident report. MSHA hasn’t issued a final determination regarding the cause or nature of the accident.
In February, James Campbell, 50, was fatally injured at Phoenix Federal No. 2 Mining LLC’s Federal No. 2 mine in Fairview. Campbell was a contractor employee with Country Roads Transport LLC and died after he was struck by a trailer’s wheels as a tractor trailer moved forward while he and a truck driver were positioning them to load a rock truck near a refuse loadout area, according to MSHA’s final investigation report.
The report determined that Country Roads did not have an effective policy or procedure in place to ensure safe work practices and communications with workers near mobile equipment, and the company developed a written procedure to address safe work practices and communications for those working around mobile equipment, according to MSHA.
West Virginia had three coal mining deaths in 2016, eight in 2017 and four in both 2018 and 2019, according to an MSHA listing of fatality reports, rounding out a five-year coal mining death toll of 21 for the state.
The declining death counts come amid a decrease in the state’s coal workforce.
After years of decline, coal production plummeted further amid the pandemic last year. Coal production fell 24% in 2020 due to less power sector demand with low natural gas prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
West Virginia had just under 14,000 coal mining employees in 2019, according to the EIA’s annual coal report released in October.
MSHA said it issued 195 citations for sanitary conditions that could have contributed to coronavirus spread between March 1 and Dec. 31 but did not provide a state-by-state breakdown of citations.
MSHA focused on improving safety in several areas, including falls from height and truck-loading operations, the agency’s assistant secretary David Zatezalo said in a press release, adding that MSHA also focused on chronic problem areas like disproportionate accidents among contractors and inexperienced miners.
The agency said that 2020 brought all-time low average concentrations of respirable dust and respirable quartz in underground coal mines, as well as exposure to dust and quartz for miners at highest risk of overexposure to respirable dust.
But MSHA’s mine safety oversight came under heavy scrutiny last year.
The DOL’s Office of the Inspector General in July released a report saying that MSHA’s plans to suspend or reduce some of its activities to guard against unnecessary contact could impact miner health or safety and create a backlog of work.
The OIG recommended that the MSHA monitor COVID-19 outbreaks at mines and reevaluate its decision not to issue an emergency temporary standard related to COVID-19 to help protect mine workers from exposure to the coronavirus, citing pressure from mining unions and members of Congress to introduce such a standard given some miners being at high risk due to age or preexisting conditions like black lung disease. Zatezalo stated his agreement with the recommendations in a written response but indicated that MSHA didn’t have an enforcement backlog and that “no grave danger” existed at mines to warrant such a standard.
The OIG also released a report in November that found that MSHA has not sufficiently protected coal miners from a potentially life-threatening carcinogen and contributing cause of black lung disease.
The OIG found that MSHA’s silica exposure limit is out of date as the agency has maintained essentially the same limit established in the 1960s, noting that it started and restarted rulemaking efforts for silica regulations at least five times since 1996, taking far longer than the four-year average for rulemaking among federal agencies, per a Government Accountability Office study.
The OIG report noted recent studies that found large clusters of miners with less than 20 years of mining tenure in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia with progressive massive fibrosis, the most severe form of black lung disease. A 2018 National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report, based on X-ray data collected by NIOSH’s Coal Workers Health Surveillance Program from working underground miners from 1970 to 2017, found that prevalence of severe black lung in central Appalachia was as high (5%) as it’s been since record-keeping began in the early 1970s.
Zatezalo wrote that MSHA could not yet agree with the OIG’s recommendations to adopt a lower legal exposure limit for silica in coal mines and establish a separate standard for silica that allows MSHA to issue a citation and monetary penalty for limit violations.