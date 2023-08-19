The blast shook their homes.
Nearly three years later, they can only shake their heads.
“It’s just unacceptable,” Belle resident Kelly Martin said.
But what Martin, 43, and many of her neighbors find unacceptable now isn’t just the 2020 explosion at a Belle chemical facility that killed a plant worker and prompted an hours-long shelter-in-place order.
It’s the lack of protection they feel from West Virginia environmental regulators, who they and air quality advocates don’t feel are doing enough to defend the air they breathe.
“Lord, please help guide the people making decisions,” Belle resident Jamie Pell prayed during the public comment portion of a Department of Environmental Protection meeting at the agency’s Kanawha City headquarters this month. “It is very apparent that we live in a broken system, and there’s no one there to correct it.”
Dearth of state air monitoringThe DEP meeting was on the agency’s Division of Air Quality proposal to approve a permit modification that would allow Optima Belle LLC to return to full operations at the facility, where federal investigators found safety failures resulted in the December 2020 explosion.
The permit update would allow Optima Belle to add new hazardous air pollutants, new equipment and a new process at its 901 W. Dupont Ave. chemical production site. Optima Belle operates one of the facilities at the Belle chemical complex there.
“I love the area, and we need to regulate that. With the multiple plants that we have there, that’s even more important,” Belle resident Kathy Yates said during the Aug. 3 meeting.
The Division of Air Quality announced its intent to approve the permit update two weeks before federal investigators released a report July 6 finding Optima Belle and South Charleston-based specialty chemical maker Clearon Corp. contributed to the 2020 blast through ineffective process safety management systems and failure to follow industry guidance.
The division has yet to issue a final decision.
The explosion occurred at roughly 10 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, while Optima Belle was drying out a chlorinated isocyanurate compound on behalf of Clearon. The blast killed John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane.
Belle Mayor David Fletcher, a longtime Belle Volunteer Fire Department member who responded to the 2020 explosion, said at the DEP meeting that Optima has been uncommunicative.
“They just have not come out and been open with the public to be able to say, this is what we need to do, these are the mistakes we did learn from, this is where we’re headed now and then this is what we’re getting ready to do,” he said.
Douglas, Georgia-based affiliate Optima Chemical Group LLC did not respond to a request for comment.
“If it is not the Division of Air Quality, whose [responsibility] is it to kind of hold these companies accountable so we can raise our children in a safe environment?” Pell asked during the meeting.
DEP officials suggested they essentially are statutorily bound to approve the proposed permit update.
A slide in a PowerPoint presentation officials showed at the meeting underlined the word “shall” in a state air quality rule saying the DEP shall issue a permit unless it determines the proposed construction or modification will violate applicable emission standards, interfere with maintenance of an ambient air quality standard, contribute to a violation of an air quality increment or be inconsistent with the intent of the rule.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher alluded to a Supreme Court ruling holding agencies can’t withhold or deny a permit based on a previous violation.
Fletcher noted after the meeting he was referencing a case decided in 1973 in which the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals held the state health director can’t “prevent inception of business” by an applicant that qualifies otherwise based on the health department’s past experience with an employee of the applicant. The director has the discretion to regulate landfill operations prospectively, with the right to react to noncompliance that follows a permit approval, the court ruled.
“I guess that’s what’s concerning to me is as long as they fall into a parameter, it doesn’t really matter what their history has been. [The] DEP can still issue a permit going forward even if they haven’t followed safety actions,” Belle Recorder Jon Syner said.
Just over 2% of the Division of Air Quality’s permitting actions from January 2018 through Aug. 1 have been withdrawals, according to Fletcher. Permitting actions include permits to construct, modifications, temporary permits, relocations, general permit registrations and administrative updates. The division doesn’t track permit applications received, Fletcher said.
The site hasn’t been inspected since Dec. 11, 2020, three days after the fatal explosion, the Division of Air Quality said in its engineering evaluation. Division Engineer Jonathan Carney did not visit the site for the permit update, according to the engineering evaluation in which he recommended approval of the application.
Fletcher previously said the sole purpose for a permit writer to visit a proposed site is to ensure the directions and location are accurate in the application. Fletcher contended since Optima Belle must obtain the appropriate permit before equipment can be constructed or installed, there would be nothing for the permit writer to inspect.
DEP officials couldn’t say at the meeting when the last time an air quality test had been conducted at the site.
After the meeting, Fletcher said no testing was required for Optima Belle’s facility, of which the company took ownership in 2015. Fletcher said the facility doesn’t need a control device to maintain its status as a “minor source,” a category for sources that emit below a certain threshold. Fletcher said the last air quality test at the Belle site, when including other chemical facilities there, was conducted in January at industrial gas and engineering company Linde Inc.’s facility.
The test was of nitrogen oxides (poisonous gases) that showed levels 6.7 pounds per hour below the facility’s allowable pollutant level of 21.5 pounds per hour, according to DEP records.
DEP Division of Water and Waste Management Director Katheryn Emery and Optima Belle came to a settlement agreement in Kanawha County Circuit Court in August 2022 in which Optima Belle consented to pay $27,500 in response to a violation the DEP issued after finding the company failed to operate the facility in a manner that would minimize the possibility of an explosion which released hazardous waste into the air and soil.
DEP officials noted during the meeting the 2022 agreement prohibited the company from repeating the operations related to the process that led to the explosion.
But that was little consolation for Belle residents who view DEP permitting and monitoring oversight as far too lax given their community’s significant health vulnerabilities.
Most of Belle ranks in the 95th-to-100th percentile nationally in low life expectancy and in the 90th-to-95th percentile in people with disabilities, according to EJSCREEN, the EPA’s environmental justice screening and mapping tool. The chemical plant site ranks in the 80th-to-90th percentile in toxic releases to air.
In its permit modification application, Optima Belle requested increases in the potential to emit volatile organic compounds of 820 pounds per year and hazardous air pollutants of 1.98 pounds per year.
“My concern has always been the emissions,” said Rosemary Basham, 72, a lifelong Belle resident.
“I would sleep better if I knew that there was an actual air quality monitoring system for us in our community,” she said.
But none of the Division of Air Quality’s 17 operating air monitoring sites statewide are in Belle. Only two are in Kanawha County, despite its high concentration of chemical operations — one on Dixie Street in Charleston and one at the South Charleston Public Library. None of the monitors are in the southern coalfields, where mine operator blasting has increased the risk of community respiratory hazards.
The Maryland Department of the Environment operates 24 air monitoring sites, a fourth more than West Virginia, despite the state not being nearly as emissions-intensive and covering roughly half West Virginia’s land size.
The Division of Air Quality has responded to residents decrying a dearth of air monitors by saying locating a monitor in more rural areas is difficult due to lack of power supply, property to place a monitor and adequate resources to maintain the equipment.
The day after hearing concerns from Belle residents, the Division of Air Quality announced its intent to approve a permit renewal for Chemours’ facility at the Belle chemical site.
The Chemours facility would have potential annual emissions carried over from its existing permit of 17.52 tons of fine particulate matter — called PM2.5, since its diameter generally is 2.5 micrometers or smaller — and 116.7 tons in volatile organic compounds, chemical compounds that can harm human health. PM2.5 can pierce the lungs and lead to asthma attacks, heart attacks and premature death.
Nearly two weeks after the Belle meeting, Martin said she wasn’t surprised state regulators intended to approve another permit.
“After we left the meeting, we realized that the DEP, that is just the middle man,” Martin said. “That’s the formality of it. That’s just someone who is granting what they want.”
The DEP’s air quality oversight looms large over other existing and planned industrial operations in the Kanawha Valley and statewide.
Ethylene oxide oversight
The Division of Air Quality on Aug. 10 announced it approved renewing a permit contested by many residents and environmentalists to allow Union Carbide to distribute a carcinogen that has driven up the area’s estimated cancer risk.
The division renewed an air quality permit for Union Carbide’s ethylene oxide distribution system in Institute, an unincorporated, historically Black community weighed down by a history of cumulative impacts of generations of pollution.
The renewal comes amid federal class-action lawsuits against Union Carbide contending damages they say resulted from “dangerous and reckless” ethylene oxide emissions from company operations in Institute and South Charleston.
The lawsuits, filed in 2019 by Kanawha County residents Mark Letart and Lee Ann Sommerville, want a federal court to certify proposed medical monitoring classes for continual screening and detection of illness the plaintiffs say is needed because of exposure to Union Carbide ethylene oxide releases.
Ethylene oxide is used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Air toxics cancer risks in Institute are in the 95th to the 100th percentile nationally, while South Charleston’s are in the 90th to the 95th percentile, according to EJSCREEN.
Attorneys for Letart submitted an analysis from Ranajit Sahu, a mechanical engineer and plaintiff witness against Union Carbide, saying the company’s ethylene oxide emissions estimates relied on “sporadic and unsupported assumptions” and flare parameters that didn’t account for actual emissions or operating conditions.
Sahu concluded ethylene oxide emissions were “underestimated significantly from all sources.”
Union Carbide attorneys have fought the lawsuits and rejected Sahu’s findings that examined site operations over a 35-year span ending in 2019, asserting in a filing that his claim Union Carbide isn’t a responsible operator is “inherently flawed” and that his allegations are “unfounded and lack technical merit.”
Included in the DEP’s Union Carbide ethylene oxide Institute permit approval is what the DEP has called a “collaborative agreement” with the company, crafted following calls to strengthen protections against ethylene oxide.
Per the agreement, Union Carbide must implement a unique site-specific emissions screening program for rail cars in ethylene oxide service at the facility, including monitoring each rail car for emissions within 12 hours of arriving at the facility.
West Virginia Environmental Council spokesperson Jillian Welsh said the permit renewal triggers public health and environmental concerns given the history of ethylene oxide emissions raising the area’s cancer risk.
‘What if they mess up again?
’
The Division of Air Quality announced its intent this month to approve permits for other projects poised to add emissions.
That includes renewing a permit for Huntington Resources LLC, on 15th Street in Huntington. That location, near Marshall University, ranks in the 95th to 100th percentile nationally in asthma incidence and in the 90th to 95th percentile in air toxics cancer risk.
It also plans to renew permits for Keyrock Energy LLC to construct and operate coal mine methane abatement facilities at two sites — one near Chelyan in Kanawha County and one at Crab Orchard, in Raleigh County.
Information about the permit proposals can be found at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR -Permit-Applications.aspx.
Lucia Valentine, West Virginia field organizer for Moms Clean Air Force, a national air quality advocacy group, urged the DEP to finalize more stringent air quality permits to ensure the state is curbing harmful emissions.
Left with more questions than answers, Belle residents aren’t holding their breath.
“What if they mess up again?” Belle resident Beverly Hodge asked DEP officials about Optima Belle during the agency’s meeting. “If we couldn’t trust them before, you can see why we’re worried about trusting them now.”
