Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The experts had spoken, and their projections were promising.

Kevin Rennert, fellow at energy research nonprofit Resources for the Future, predicted that electricity prices would be 5% to 7% lower under the Inflation Reduction Act than they are today.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you