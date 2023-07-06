Having faced criticism it’s been short on meaningful public engagement, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has delayed the rollout of a public participation plan.
The agency had planned to release the plan by June 1, according to DEP Office of Environmental Advocate Director Ed Maguire. But Maguire last week pegged fall as the likely time frame for a plan rollout.
Maguire said DEP employees would have to complete a training program still being formulated before the plan is released publicly. He said a summary version of the plan would be posted on the agency’s website “at some point.”
A related training module would be customized for departments within the DEP, Maguire said, speaking during a June 29 quarterly meeting of the state Environmental Protection Advisory Council. Maguire floated the possibility of a “roadshow” to each of the DEP’s regional offices regarding the plan.
Maguire said at the meeting the DEP wants more communication within the agency before possibly inviting input from the advisory council, an eight-member board that advises the DEP on program and policy development.
“It's not being ignored, I promise you that,” Maguire said. “But we're not going to rush in there to get a document out that says, ‘This is what we do,’ so somebody can come hammer us over the head with that document if they think we didn't do some part of it the way that they felt we should do it.”
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser, a member of the advisory council, urged the DEP to have more open dialogue with the public as it works on a public participation plan.
“It's probably my role here to encourage the agency, when they're thinking about ways to improve public engagement, public participation, to consult with the public on that,” Rosser said.
Rosser commended the “commitment and dialogue” that went into a four-plus-hour May public teleconference meeting the DEP held on a proposed air quality permit for hardwood producer Allegheny Wood Products to build and operate a log fumigation facility in Hardy County.
Allegheny Wood Products withdrew its permit application after the meeting, during which county residents vehemently opposed the application, fearing potential environmental health impacts from the planned use of the neurotoxic gas methyl bromide.
“I sort of feel a clock ticking on the Justice administration and the executive team in place to get as much of this institutionalized and memorialized as possible for the end of this administration term,” Rosser said of the DEP’s work on the plan.
Maguire called the plan a review of “things that we already do” on public engagement at the Environmental Protection Advisory Council’s previous quarterly meeting in March. Maguire said at that meeting the DEP hadn’t discussed adding any staff for enhancing community engagement.
“Then how is it going to be enhanced?” Rosser asked.
“There’s opportunities for better engagement, better use of resources across the board within the agency, every division, starting with when we do a public notice or a public meeting, how we do that, at what level we do that, at what level do we advertise that,” Maguire replied.
Stories you might like
- PSC approves Appalachian Power request to receive up to $500M in capital contributions from AEP
- DEP intends to approve hazardous air pollutants increase at Optima Belle plant where fatal explosion occurred
- Questions linger over pipe integrity oversight as Mountain Valley Pipeline water crossing work nears
- "A very bad deal": PSC approved WVAW acquisition of Jefferson County utility assets blasted by ratepayer advocates
Maguire called the plan an “environmental justice public participation plan.” At the March advisory council meeting, Maguire said he didn’t think the DEP would create a division dedicated to environmental justice.
“Well, we think it’s important to,” Rosser said.
John King, a DEP environmental resources analyst that Maguire said works in the Office of Environmental Justice and focuses on dilapidated structures and other projects, has served as the DEP’s acting environmental justice coordinator.
“But that’s on a due diligence part,” Maguire said.
Fourteen states have established environmental justice task forces, commissions or offices, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The list includes West Virginia neighbors Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The Environmental Protection Agency defines environmental justice as “fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.”
The Biden administration has emphasized environmental justice, setting a goal of delivering at least 40% of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to “disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution.”
Much of West Virginia fits that definition according to the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool, a mapping utility used by federal agencies to identify those communities.
The EPA has defined overburdened communities as minority, low-income, tribal or indigenous populations or geographic locations that potentially endure disproportionate environmental harm and risk. The agency says the disproportionality may be caused by greater vulnerability to environmental hazards, lack of opportunity for public participation or other factors.
But Maguire has characterized the DEP as powerless to statutorily enforce environmental justice and the EPA as short on guidance in achieving it.
In 2003, the DEP published an environmental equity policy pledging to ensure that no segment of the population, regardless of racial or economic makeup, bears “a disproportionate share of the risks and consequences of environmental pollution or be denied equal access to environmental benefits.”
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher has said the policy no longer is in effect because its terms are already included in agency permitting and enforcement. Fletcher has noted the 2003 policy stated it did not affect regulatory requirements and that the DEP has never had the authority to permit or enforce regulations based on a community’s racial or economic makeup.
Former DEP environmental advocate Pam Nixon has said the 2003 policy needs updated because it lacks authority.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive