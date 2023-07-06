Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Plan delayed

Ed Maguire, director of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Office of Environmental Advocate, said the DEP is delaying rollout of a public participation plan to allow for agency employee training for the plan. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Having faced criticism it’s been short on meaningful public engagement, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has delayed the rollout of a public participation plan.

The agency had planned to release the plan by June 1, according to DEP Office of Environmental Advocate Director Ed Maguire. But Maguire last week pegged fall as the likely time frame for a plan rollout.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

