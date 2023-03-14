Federal environmental regulators have released their long-awaited proposal for a first-ever national drinking water standard for cancer-linked chemicals with a toxic legacy in West Virginia.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday released planned maximum contaminant levels for six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, industrial chemicals better known as PFAS that persist in the environment, ubiquitous in consumer products and most Americans’ bloodstreams.
If finalized, the EPA’s new maximum contaminant levels will be legally enforceable, requiring public water systems to monitor for the chemicals in what water professionals have warned will be a costly move.
Per the EPA’s new proposal, the limits for two prominent PFAS would be the lowest level that can be recorded reliably. But the newly proposed maximum contaminant levels for the two PFAS — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) — are still thousands of times higher than health advisory levels the agency last year after it determined levels at which adverse health impacts could occur are “much lower than previously understood.”
The EPA said the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses attributable to PFAS if fully implemented.
West Virginia lags behind other states in PFAS regulations, and the EPA’s announcement Tuesday comes just four days after the state Legislature passed legislation in House Bill 3189 the Department of Environmental Protection says would give it more information to better characterize and address PFAS sources in the state.
“[T]his is long overdue,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said of the new proposed drinking water standard.
The EPA expects to finalize the regulation by the end of 2023.
The proposed regulation would require public water systems to monitor for the six PFAS in the standard, notify the public of levels of those PFAS and reduce their levels in drinking water if they exceed the proposed cut-offs.
PFAS have been linked to adverse cardiovascular and immune system effects, reduced birth weight and cancer.
Most uses of PFOA and PFOS have been phased out by American manufacturers, but because they persist in the environment, they’re not going away.
The American Water Works Association, a water management and treatment nonprofit, estimated in a statement Tuesday more than 5,000 water systems would have to develop new water sources or install and operate advanced treatment.
The group cited a study conducted by the engineering firm Black & Veatch on its behalf finding that installing treatment to remove PFOA and PFOS to levels required by the EPA’s plan would cost billions of dollars annually.
Eric Engle, board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action and resident of Parkersburg, which has borne an especially heavy health burden from PFAS, called that a “bargain.”
“Water utilities will need support, but I can’t think of a better use of tax dollars,” Engle said.
Proponents of tighter PFAS oversight say polluters, not ratepayers, must pay for treatment costs.
Most of the treatment costs would be borne by communities and ratepayers, the American Water Works Association predicted, calling on the EPA, Congress and other decisionmakers to implement policies that keep PFAS out of drinking water supplies.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in North Carolina said it has spent millions of dollars to address Chemours and DuPont PFAS releases into the Cape Fear River, not including $43 million set aside to add carbon filters at a water treatment plant.
West Virginia American Water spokeswoman Megan Hannah said the utility is evaluating the proposed regulation. The West Virginia Rural Water Association did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Department of Health and Human Resources spokesperson Jessica Holstein said the proposed maximum contaminant levels are achievable for the majority of West Virginia public water systems and that some public water systems will need to install additional treatment.
The EPA has proposed maximum contaminant levels of 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, well above interim health advisory levels of 0.004 and 0.02 parts per trillion the agency released in June. The previous health advisory levels were 70 parts per trillion for the chemicals.
The EPA also has proposed to regulate four other PFAS commonly known as PFNA, GenX Chemicals, PFHxS and PFBS using a hazard index formula. Rivers Coalition staff scientist Jenna Dodson said she was glad to see the EPA include those chemicals in its newly proposed standard.
The Legislature passed HB 3189 last week. The bill would require the DEP to write an action plan to identify and address sources of PFAS by July 1, 2024, for each of the 37 raw water sources for which a U.S. Geological Survey study published last year measured prominent PFAS above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories and above practical measuring limits.
West Virginia lags behind other states in its oversight of PFAS.
Seven states, including Ohio, have sued PFAS chemical manufacturers, contending they have threatened public health and the environment. Some states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey and Vermont, have established enforceable regulatory limits.
For every facility that reports use of one or more PFAS targeted by HB 3189, at least quarterly monitoring of the self-reported PFAS would be required within six months of notification by the facility.
For each public water system for which measured PFAS in treated water is above detection levels and above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories, the DEP would have to write a PFAS action plan to address PFAS sources for the public water system’s raw water sources.
In 1951, DuPont began using perfluorooctanoic acid, one of the most common PFAS, known as PFOA, to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
Known for his work drawing attention to PFAS exposure linked to elevated concentrations of cancers and other diseases in the Parkersburg area, environmental attorney Rob Bilott called the EPA’s proposed standard “a huge victory for public health in this country” in a statement.
The EPA will open a public comment period after it publishes the proposed rule. Public comments can be provided then at www.regulations.gov under Docket ID: EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0114.
The agency will have informational webinars on the proposal Thursday and March 29, both from 2 to 3 p.m. ET, and a public hearing on May 4. The EPA has posted more information at https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas.