Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A labor lawyer by trade, Chris Williamson knows how unique a federal regulation designed to protect coal miners suffering from black lung disease is.

“I’m not aware of many other rights in federal law [like it],” Williamson said.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you