A labor lawyer by trade, Chris Williamson knows how unique a federal regulation designed to protect coal miners suffering from black lung disease is.
“I’m not aware of many other rights in federal law [like it],” Williamson said.
Williamson, a Mingo County native who has headed the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration since April 2022, was speaking in a phone interview about Part 90.
A section of the Title 30 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 90 gives miners with occupational lung disease the right to be transferred to a low-dust environment without having their pay reduced and with protection against termination or other discrimination.
Miners are using Part 90 in West Virginia more than anywhere else in the country, by far.
From 2012 through Aug. 1, 2022, 171 miners exercised Part 90 rights throughout the country, according to MSHA data provided in response to a Gazette-Mail Freedom of Information Act request. Of those 171 miners, 90 were working in West Virginia — more than all other states combined.
But Part 90 is still greatly underused in West Virginia.
“There’s definitely a lot more miners out there with black lung disease than 90 people,” Susie Criss, manager of black lung services at Cabin Creek Health Systems, said.
The 31 Part 90 miners working in West Virginia as of May 1 represent just a quarter of 1% of the over 12,000 mine workers employed in the state last year, according to Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data. Nationwide, 46 miners were enrolled in the program as of May 1.
The Part 90 program has been underused for decades.
National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health researchers found 23.2% (2,119 of 9,138) of eligible underground coal miners exercised Part 90 rights from 1970 to 1989 — a higher clip than the 22.5% from 2016 to 2022.
It was last September that MSHA, under Williamson, launched a Part 90 awareness initiative. That drive included creating a new webpage to feature a flow chart outlining steps to exercise Part 90 rights, and developing Part 90 education materials for labor and industry.
But miner advocates say that initiative would be more effective if it included guidance on how a coal miner may apply for Part 90.
“Even though MSHA has taken the very commendable step of explaining the Part 90 process, what good is a procedural explanation that omits any indication of how to take the first step of filing the application?” said Sam Petsonk, a Fayette County-based attorney who represents miners in black lung benefits cases and other worker rights matters.
Petsonk represents over a dozen active Part 90 miners and applicants in West Virginia -- a number he says is growing constantly.
Petsonk noted the form he says federal authorities have provided his clients as a Part 90 application form is listed nondescriptly toward the bottom of a NIOSH webpage that lists forms relating to the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program. The program studies the causes and impacts of respiratory diseases stemming from coal mine dust exposure.
The webpage notes the form, labeled Miner Identification Form, must be completed and signed by a miner and submitted electronically, along with the miner’s chest X-ray, to NIOSH using a program specified by NIOSH.
The form asks for information that includes what type of exam was used, when the miner first started working in the coal mine industry, and whether the miner wears a respirator at work.
Neither the webpage nor the form itself mentions Part 90 or a job transfer.
“Is it surprising that so few miners apply for Part 90 when there is literally no government website that explains where or how to file the application?” Petsonk said.
The flow chart on MSHA’s Part 90 webpage -- www.msha.gov/part-90-coal-miners -- doesn’t mention any Part 90 application form.
NIOSH’s Respiratory Health Division noted the Miner Identification Form is used to establish records for miners participating in the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program. When working miners participating in the program have evidence of black lung disease, they are confidentially informed by mail of their Part 90 eligibility, the division noted.
When asked about the visibility of guidance on how to apply for Part 90 status, Lisa George, press officer for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency that houses NIOSH, said it’s the Department of Labor, not NIOSH, that is consumer-facing.
The Department of Labor houses MSHA.
When asked about Part 90 application guidance, Department of Labor spokesperson Victoria Godinez referred to the MSHA Part 90 webpage. The webpage includes a link to a Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program webpage that links to the webpage of forms for the program. The Miner Identification Form is one of those forms.
That’s not clear or direct enough for miner allies who say the federal agencies ought to do more to show miners suffering from black lung how to gain Part 90 protection.
The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center is a Whitesburg, Kentucky-based nonprofit that provides legal services to black lung victims and widows in federal benefits cases.
Wes Addington, executive director of the Center, said he wishes it was made clear that miners don’t have to rely on information on the mine’s bulletin board to get tested and to apply for Part 90 status.
The Part 90 flow chart featured on MSHA’s webpage, which is also included in text form in MSHA’s Miner Safety phone app launched last year, notes a NIOSH-approved medical examination plan posted to a mine’s bulletin board will instruct miners about where they can be examined, which is free and confidential.
But Part 90 provides that any chest X-ray read and classified in a manner prescribed by the Department of Health and Human Services or other medical examinations can be used to furnish evidence of occupational lung disease that prompts Part 90 status.
NIOSH asserted it's rare for a miner to wish to obtain Part 90 rights by sending the agency a chest X-ray not obtained through the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program.
The agency said in such cases, it reviews the X-ray, determines whether occupational lung disease is present, and notifies the miner of their results and Part 90 rights as it would for someone who got their imaging through the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program. NIOSH can also consider chest CT scans or lung biopsy findings obtained outside of the program.
Miners throughout the region are cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, resulting in greater exposure to silica dust and driving a rise in severe, preventable black lung in increasingly younger miners.
Debbie Wills, black lung program coordinator at Valley Health in Cedar Grove, noted those younger miners are increasingly tech-savvy and likely to benefit from clearer online guidance on how to apply for Part 90 status.
“MSHA’s wanting these guys to apply for dust transfer letters, then they need to step up and show them how or tell them how,” Wills said.
At a tipping point
The stakes are high given the rise of severe black lung in central Appalachia.
Data reported by the Gazette-Mail last week from black lung clinics nationwide suggest a disproportionately high prevalence of severe lung disease among Central Appalachian miners, including persistently common incidence among miners in their 40s and 50s.
The data spanning July 2019 through June 2023 show 83.4% of miners with large opacities on chest X-rays seen at federally supported black lung clinics were in those three states, with West Virginia having a persistently high concentration of such miners.
West Virginia black lung clinics operating with the support of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, a federal grantee, accounted for 35.2% of those miners since 2021. Through the first six months of 2023, those West Virginia clinics were on pace to set a four-year high in such cases.
Of the 1,003 miners with large opacities seen at clinics nationwide from July 2019 through June 2023, 429 — 42.8% — were 64 or younger. Roughly 12% were 54 or younger.
The figures were compiled by the Black Lung Data and Resource Center, a data collection cooperative including the University of Illinois Chicago’s School of Public Health and National Jewish Health, a Denver-based medical research and treatment institution.
Williamson noted the number of Part 90 recipients has increased from 33 to 46 in the past year.
Miner allies hope that trend grows since black lung incidence is growing, too. They say it’s critical to convince miners their job will be safe if they insist on working somewhere their lungs are safer.
“They’re scared to get fired,” said National Black Lung Association President and Beckley resident Gary Hairston, who quit mining coal in 2002 after a black lung diagnosis.
Wills said MSHA health educators have come to clinic conferences and provided handouts the clinic gives to miners. Wills said her clinic talks to miners about Part 90 when it gives them their X-ray results.
“There has been a very discernable tipping point,” Petsonk said. “As more West Virginia miners start using their transfer rights, their coworkers who remain in the dust realize they have experienced the same exposure, having worked side-by-side on the same dusty sections. They start worrying for their health, and decide to transfer, too.”
“They have literally seen their father, their grandfather or somebody die of black lung, and they don’t want to die that way,” Wills said. “They know what it’s like. And it’s really an awful disease and an awful death process.”
Where one miner exercises his Part 90 transfer rights at a given mine, Petsonk said, others often follow suit.
Dusty conditions remain more of a problem than they should be at mines with poor compliance histories in West Virginia.
MSHA has issued 29 citations to the Kanawha Eagle Mining LLC-operated Winchester Peerless Rachel Mine in Boone County since April 2019 for violation of federal statute requiring a mine operator to develop and follow a mine ventilation plan designed to control methane and respirable dust.
The Boone County mine is controlled by Sev.en Energy AG, a Liechtenstein-based company. The mine drew a MSHA impact inspection in June. The agency performs those at mines it finds merit greater enforcement due to poor compliance history, accidents or injuries. The impact inspection found seven violations.
Gov. Jim Justice’s coal empire ran afoul of MSHA along the same lines recently. The agency has a specific phrase for a violation it found at a Logan County during a recent inspection there: “unwarrantable failure.”
MSHA issued the Kentucky Fuel Corp. an “unwarrantable failure” order for failing to maintain effective dust control measures at a drill at the WV-3 Surface Mine, which is controlled by Justice’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III.
MSHA singled out the drill dust control-focused unwarrantable failure finding in a July news release, noting that drill operators face heightened risk of exposure to carcinogenic silica dust, which is significantly more toxic than coal dust alone.
Miner advocates say they hope a long-awaited MSHA proposal to lower the permissible exposure limit for silica dust is finalized and reduces the number of miners positioned to consider Part 90.
“Because the Part 90 program is only protecting a very small number of the coal miners with black lung disease that are working today, reducing the amount of silica dust they’re breathing is critically important to begin to reverse the trend of severe disease we’re seeing in central Appalachia,” Addington said.
'Still a long way to go'
Petsonk said MSHA sometimes refuses to issue citations when companies withhold pay from Part 90 miners. But that’s begun to change, he added, recalling a case in which MSHA agreed it should cite an operator for cutting a miner's pay after he exercised his transfer rights.
If MSHA concludes there isn’t sufficient evidence to establish a mine operator discriminated against a miner, the agency may decline to file a discrimination case with the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission. The commission is an independent agency that reviews disputes under federal mine safety and health law.
Miners turned down by MSHA retain the right to file a discrimination case on their own behalf.
Williamson said his agency takes seriously every case filed under Section 105 of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977, which provides for the investigation and processing of discrimination complaints.
“We would hope that a mine operator would not discriminate or retaliate against a miner for exercising any right that they may have under law. But unfortunately, if that does happen, [it’s] very clear that miners have a recourse and can file a discrimination complaint,” Williamson said. “We investigate every one of those.”
Hairston said he didn’t know about Part 90 before he quit mining coal 21 years ago.
Petsonk says the Biden administration has made what he calls a “policy commitment” to improving public understanding of Part 90.
“But, as you can see, there are specific additional reforms needed,” Petsonk said. “And there is still a long way to go.”
