Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Environmental advocates say the 2023 West Virginia legislative session yielded incremental progress, with some key priorities still not satisfied after some limiting compromises.

The West Virginia Rivers Coalition had entered the session with two priorities: protection against PFAS, industrial chemicals linked to adverse health effects, and more funding for the understaffed, cash-strapped state inspection unit responsible for regulating the state’s gas and oil industry.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you