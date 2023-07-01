It wasn’t the type of hearing in which witnesses usually get choked up.
But when West Virginia Public Service Commission Utilities Analyst Susan Kuhn stopped to consider what was at stake during her testimony at a March PSC hearing in Charleston, she found it difficult to carry on.
“Honestly, when this case came in, I don’t think anybody really knew the magnitude of it. I get kind of emotional,” Kuhn said, pausing to compose herself.
PSC Commissioner Bill Raney had asked Kuhn to summarize her biggest concern in a case in which the PSC was considering a proposed West Virginia American Water acquisition of the assets of four Jefferson County utilities for $30 million.
Moments after collecting herself, Kuhn got to the point.
“I really kind of feel like the ratepayers there are getting a very bad deal,” Kuhn said.
Ratepayer advocates vehemently opposed the proposed deal, objecting to its projected rate impact on all 168,000 water customers of West Virginia American Water, the state’s largest investor-owned water utility. Local officials found it unnecessary, offering an alternative plan for utilities to be sold that would take ratepayers off the hook.
PSC staff projected a collective 44.4% increase to the bills of customers of the utilities to be sold.
The West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division protested in a case filing the proposal would result in an “unreasonably inflated” rate base, charging ratepayers for assets they already paid for.
The division, an independent arm of the PSC charged with representing residential ratepayers, predicted the deal would yield no expected improvement in service quality for customers of Jefferson Utilities Inc., a water utility to be acquired providing water service to 3,370 customers in Jefferson County. That separated the proposed deal from recent West Virginia American Water acquisitions of systems deemed distressed and struggling to meet customer needs, the division argued.
B. Lee Snyder, president of Jefferson Utilities and two other utilities to be sold to West Virginia American Water, said in written testimony at 73, he was happy to hand over the systems to a company that would expand and improve service in the Eastern Panhandle.
PSC staff urged the PSC to deny the proposed acquisition and concluded the Charles Town Utility Board, an area water and sewer service provider, was better suited to acquire the sewer operations of two utilities that would be controlled by West Virginia American Water under the proposal before the PSC.
PSC staff called West Virginia American Water sewer system acquisition plans “duplicative and unnecessary” when the Charles Town Utility Board could acquire and tie the sewer facilities into its system without a need for significant updates.
A Charles Town Utility Board witness testified rates wouldn’t increase if the board acquired the sewer systems of Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer and Cave Road Utilities — two utilities serving just over 200 customers combined in Jefferson County.
In contrast, West Virginia American Water projected respective water rate increases of 37% and 16% for 3,000 gallons a month for customers of Jefferson Utilities and Valley Water & Sewer Service, a utility serving roughly 123 customers in Morgan and Berkeley counties whose assets American Water also proposed buying.
West Virginia American Water projected 50% wastewater rate hikes for monthly use of 3,000 gallons for customers of Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer and East Jefferson Sewer Service, a sewer utility serving roughly 181 customers in Jefferson County that West Virginia American Water proposed purchasing.
West Virginia American Water’s requests didn’t stop there.
The utility asked the PSC to preauthorize it to propose sewer rates in its next base rate case that include allocating sewer cost responsibilities stemming from the acquisition to water customers.
The company asked the PSC to approve a new wastewater system improvement charge as part of the company’s infrastructure improvement surcharge and include wastewater cost coverage as part of the surcharge for water customers.
The utility asked the PSC to approve its assumption of a $5.9 million loan to Jefferson Utilities from the state Economic Development Authority relating to a water line extension and incorporate the loan into its capital structure for ratemaking.
Ratepayer advocates singled out those requests as especially objectionable in their opposition to the proposal.
The PSC approved them.
In a May 26 order, the PSC approved West Virginia American Water’s proposed acquisition of the Jefferson County utility assets at a price tag of $27 million instead of $30 million after quibbling with Jefferson Utilities and West Virginia American Water valuation methods.
The PSC signed off on West Virginia American Water’s wastewater system improvement charge request, calling the proposed charge “administratively efficient” in contrast to its own staff’s objection it could enable allocation of customer rates to inappropriate expenses. The PSC said it would consider the procedures for a filing for the charge in a current company base rate case.
The PSC sided with its staff in ruling that West Virginia American Water rates should be phased in for the customers of the utilities to be acquired, but in potentially fewer steps and with an allowed first-year increase of up to $15 per month for residential customers covered by the transaction.
Last month, the PSC approved a request filed by West Virginia American Water and the four utilities selling their assets for a 30-day extension to revise the agreement after the agency gave them 10 days to file a revision. The parties have yet to file the revised agreement and have until July 8 to do so.
The case has pointed the way to West Virginia American Water expansion into a growing Eastern Panhandle population center at an ever-expanding cost to customers amid company performance concerns — while company shareholders profit.
“When will enough be enough?” the Consumer Advocate Division asked in a case filing. “When will the needs of the ratepayers be considered equal to the wants of the stockholders?”
“A blank ratepayer check”
West Virginia American Water’s acquisitions are adding up. The company completed the acquisition of the East Bank and Cedar Grove municipal water systems and the Page-Kincaid Public Service District water system in 2021, adding 1,564 customers.
But PSC staff argued the Jefferson County utilities case was significantly different partly because it involved for-profit companies and the Charles Town Utility Board.
“To continue this treatment for a privately-held well run utility would sent [sic] the signal to [West Virginia American Water] that it has a blank ratepayer check in its next negotiation,” Kuhn said in written testimony, contrasting the case with past company acquisitions approved by the PSC.
The Charles Town Utility Board argued it was the most proximate utility to serve both the Shenandoah Junction and Cave Road water and sewer utilities, with the Shenandoah Junction sewage treatment plant just 1,000 feet from a Charles Town force main, a pressurized sewer pipe.
PSC staff testified an acquisition by the Charles Town Utility Board would remove any need for investment in the Shenandoah Junction sewer plant or Cave Road sewer and water plants, with those systems simply connecting with existing Charles Town facilities.
West Virginia American Water Engineering Director Michael Raymo testified in December the company was prepared to spend $150,000 in the first year of operation to address operational and regulatory concerns at the Shenandoah Junction treatment plant. The company will use video camera inspection and smoke testing to address inflow and infiltration in the collection system, Raymo testified.
West Virginia American Water said its acquisition of systems in the case would increase its water customer base by roughly 3,450 customers, an increase of more than 2%. The company predicted the expected customer increase would more than offset customer declines the company had seen in its past several rate cases.
The company flagged customer losses due to West Virginia’s population decline and observed acquiring systems in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties, one of the fastest-growing areas of the state, would provide a base for expansion and further growth.
Expanding West Virginia American Water’s customer base will have a beneficial impact on customer rates, company President Robert Burton testified.
But modest growth in the company’s active customers in recent years hasn’t stopped rates from rising.
West Virginia American Water’s number of active customers grew 1.1% from 2017 to 2022, according to the company’s annual reports filed with the PSC.
The company’s average monthly bill for 3,100 gallons climbed from $29.54 in 2005 to $66.26 in 2022. Twelve rate hikes approved by the PSC drove those increases.
As West Virginia American Water ratepayers’ bills have swelled, so has the company’s net income, from $9.9 million for 2010 to $33.2 million for 2022.
West Virginia American Water parent company American Water increased its quarterly per share dividend for a 14th consecutive year in 2022, board Chair Karl Kurz said in a message to shareholders in the company’s 2022 annual report.
West Virginia American Water argued in a case filing that if the PSC sided with its staff on the utilities’ acquisition request, it would send a message the commission will “effectively disallow” the company enlarging its customer base through acquisitions of larger, healthier systems.
Christine Wimer, representative of Jefferson County Foundation, a Jefferson County sustainable development advocacy nonprofit, touted Charles Town Utility Board’s status as a public entity during an August hearing on the future of the utilities to be acquired by West Virginia American Water.
“The public has the ability to attend [utility board] meetings, has the ability to serve on [the board],” Wimer said. “And in these ways, we can determine further what is happening with the running of the utility.”
Michael Vaeth, president of the Deerfield Property Owners Association, a neighborhood of four dozen homes south of Shepherdstown, protested the proposed acquisition in a comment filed with the PSC. Vaeth noted American Water had reported revenues of $3.93 billion and a net income of $1.26 billion for 2021.
“Water is a necessary resource,” Vaeth wrote. “It is debatable as to whether or not this resource should be in the hands of a for profit corporation.”
Service concerns
In 2016, the PSC approved a distribution system improvement surcharge mechanism for West Virginia American Water the company had said for years would help reduce water loss.
PSC Staff Engineer Jonathan Fowler has praised West Virginia American Water’s infrastructure upgrade program powered by the surcharge. Fowler has said an increase in the company’s investment in its infrastructure is paying dividends.
The Consumer Advocate Division, though, has questioned the company’s progress in cutting water loss.
West Virginia American Water’s percentage of water that was unaccounted for rose from 25.1% in 2017 to 27.7% in 2022, according to company filings.
West Virginia American Water has touted guidance from the American Water Works Association, an international water solutions nonprofit, against using unaccounted-for percentage as a performance indicator. The association abandoned use of the term “unaccounted-for” in 2003, contending that all water sent into a distribution system can be accounted for because it’s either consumed or lost.
The utility faced intense scrutiny in May when Charleston firefighters reported insufficient flow at three hydrants on the city’s West Side during a house fire.
The company said in a May news release the three hydrants were rendered out of service after an investigation alongside the Charleston Fire Department. The utility said it had spent more than $21.5 million on infrastructure upgrades across the city of Charleston since 2017.
In May, the Kanawha County school board member whose house burned in the fire sued West Virginia American Water in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Ric Cavender’s lawsuit alleged gross negligence and breach of contract, saying that Cavender lost not only his home but his personal belongings and dog Duke in the fire.
Last month, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled against West Virginia American Water in a case alleging the company neglected its infrastructure. The court rejected a West Virginia American Water request to preclude enforcement of a Kanawha County Circuit Court order certifying a class after a circuit court judge determined a class action is the best way to resolve the lawsuit.
The class-action complaint filed by plaintiffs Richard Jeffries and Colours Beauty Salon LLC in 2017 said a 2015 break in a main serving western Kanawha County, eastern Putnam County, eastern Mason County and northern Lincoln County caused outages and insufficient water pressure to roughly 25,000 West Virginia American Water customers.
A boil-water advisory followed and service wasn’t restored until four days after the main break, according to a 2022 order from Circuit Judge Carrie Webster. The plaintiffs contended adequate pressure wasn’t restored to all customers until four days after that, following a second boil-water advisory for customers in 14 communities that had low water pressure or no water because of main repairs.
The company violated state code requiring public utilities to “establish and maintain adequate and suitable facilities,” according to the lawsuit.
In May, West Virginia American Water proposed a rate hike it says would result in a roughly $15 monthly water bill increase for the average residential customer using 3,000 gallons per month.
The company called the proposed rate hike a reflection of investments in water and wastewater system investments made since 2020 and projected through February 2025.
The Kanawha, Cabell, Fayette and Mercer county commissions have filed objections to the proposed rate hike.
“[T]he company continues to expand at an uninhibited rate while Cabell County families will have to shoulder the costs if such an increase passes,” the Cabell County Commission said in a May letter to the PSC.
In the Eastern Panhandle and throughout West Virginia, those costs are poised to grow.
“I'm just saying that some of these rates are going to go up really drastically and really hurt people,” Kuhn testified.
