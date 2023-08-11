Gary Hairston loses his breath, not his voice.
Not when it comes to black lung.
But the president of the National Black Lung Association’s voice did quaver when he thought of his wife as he addressed federal mine regulators not far from his Beckley home Thursday.
“I was 48 when I couldn’t work no more,” Hairston, 69, remembered, choking up as he thought back to when he quit mining coal in 2002 after he was diagnosed with black lung. “To see my wife go out my house and do what I’m supposed to be doing, I still have a hard time with that.”
Hairston was one of nearly two-dozen speakers who implored the Mine Safety and Health Administration to strengthen a rule it formally proposed last month to lower miners’ exposure to toxic silica dust and improve respiratory protection.
“I can see this being a starting point,” Hairston told MSHA representatives in the auditorium at the National Mine Health and Safety Academy outside Beckley.
It’s a point from which miner proponents and health experts say the agency should have started many years ago.
MSHA’s permissible exposure limit of 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air for respirable crystalline silica dust remains double the limit of 50 that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974.
MSHA’s proposed rule would lower the exposure limit to 50 micrograms per cubic meter.
Miner advocates welcome that proposed move. The National Mining Association doesn’t oppose it.
But miners and black lung doctors and attorneys say the proposed rule would depend too much on mine operator-reported data and leave operators too much discretion on sampling the dust sending severe black lung cases soaring across central Appalachia.
“This rule is about silica and monitoring and sampling, but I think the testimony you’ve just heard makes it very clear that this rule is also about the absence of trust,” Charlotte Brody, vice president of occupational and environmental health for the BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of labor unions and environmental groups, said toward the end of Thursday’s roughly four-hour hearing.
Brody and other miner advocates cited testimony and decades of documentation that mine operators manipulate dust samples to make conditions appear safer than they are.
“[W]e just need to keep track of these dust samples and put a stop to hiding them,” three-decade mine veteran Terry Lilly told MSHA officials, struggling to speak at 40% lung capacity as he recalled hiding dust samples.
“I know how some companies talk safety and health, but they know how to manipulate the rules and dust samples,” Andy Martin, who recalled working in the same Wyoming strip mine for almost 27 years, told MSHA officials. “If you’re a normal employee and your job is where the dust is, they will put you in an area where the dust isn’t as bad when MSHA is around. They only use dust control or water to hold the dust down when that area is being sampled to accurately monitor silica levels in the mines.”
Under the proposed rule, mine operators wouldn’t be required to conduct periodic sampling if a baseline sampling result, together with another sampling result or “objective data,” confirms miners’ exposures are below a proposed action level of 25 micrograms per cubic meter of air.
The proposal’s definition of “objective data” includes industry-wide surveys compiled from mines with similar conditions and historical MSHA sampling data.
“As an operator, you can either provide confirmatory sampling or you can just offer some studies that say silica hasn’t been a problem in the mining industry and therefore we should never have to sample again,” Sam Petsonk, a Fayette County-based attorney who reported representing thousands of coal miners in black lung benefits claims and other worker rights matters, noted to MSHA officials.
The proposed rule would require operators to take immediate corrective action to lower the concentration of silica dust to levels at or below the new permissible exposure limit when any sampling result indicates a miner's exposure exceeds the limit. Those actions could include increasing air ventilation or water flow rates, adding more water sprays and improving maintenance of engineering controls.
But without required routine sampling, miner advocates say, that provision means little.
“If you’re not requiring sampling, then there will be no predicate to trigger the corrective action,” Petsonk said. “That is why routine sampling is really an important missing component.”
The proliferation of severe black lung cases among increasingly younger miners has heightened the stakes for the MSHA proposal.
Miners throughout the region are cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, resulting in greater exposure to silica dust. That is driving a rise in severe, preventable black lung in younger miners.
National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health researchers found in a study of lung exams collected from 1970 to 2017 published in 2018 that 20.6% of miners with careers of 25 years or more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia had black lung — a pronounced increase following a national low point in the late 1990s.
By 2015, the prevalence of the most severe form of black lung among miners in central Appalachia working 25 years or more had surpassed 5%, reaching the highest level on record.
Petsonk said he represents miners in their 30s and 40s who have progressive massive fibrosis, a late-stage occupational lung disease.
“[T]heir lungs have turned to rock dust,” Petsonk said, reporting that one of his younger miner clients is waiting on a lung transplant.
“We’re looking at guys actually 32 and 34 years old getting complicated black lung,” National Black Lung Association Vice President Vonda Robinson said, using another term for progressive massive fibrosis.
No mine operator representatives spoke at Thursday’s public hearing, which followed another hearing in Arlington, Virginia, last week at which there was a much greater industry presence. At that meeting, industry representatives asked for a 60-day extension of the public comment period to further review the rule and an information table that specifies silica exposure control methods.
“The mine operators that I know, and I know many, they do not cheat,” certified industrial hygienist Matt Stewart told MSHA at the Arlington hearing. “I'm sure there are examples of mine operators who do, so for the record, the mine operators I know, the mine I work for would find that offensive.”
Too many miners, though, are struggling to take a breath for miner allies to be on board with a rule proposal that takes any chances.
“As you’re developing the final rule, I’d ask that you look at each piece and think, 'Does this section open the door for cheating or gaming the system?'” Josh Roberts, United Mine Workers of America health and safety administrator said. “And if the answer is yes, then there’s more work that needs to be done.”
Wary of 'wriggle room'
Miner advocates say the proposed rule lacks teeth, pointing out it lacks monetary fines for operators who don’t comply with the new standards.
“This rule does not deal with penalties,” Patrica Silvey, MSHA deputy assistant secretary for operations, said during Thursday’s hearing.
“A rule without penalties is no rule at all,” Petsonk said. “The only thing that mining companies understand is money. They don't understand or appreciate the blood and the lives of miners, because if they did, they would have protected miners willingly over the last several decades.”
In 1991, MSHA issued 4,710 citations to more than 500 companies for tampering with respirable coal mine dust samples at nearly 850 mines.
In August 2020, Grundy, Virginia-based D&H Mining, its owner and one of its foremen were sentenced in federal court for conspiring to defraud the United States by committing dust-sampling fraud to bypass MSHA health standards.
In June 2023, Eastern Kentucky-based Black Diamond Coal Co. LLC and a certified dust examiner were sentenced in federal court for violating MSHA regulations mandating accurate coal dust sampling in underground mines. Black Diamond was sentenced for submitting false samples.
Hairston recalled mine operators telling him and other miners that if they got bad samples, the mines would be shut down.
The proposed rule would require mine operators to evaluate any changes in production, engineering controls, personnel or other factors that might result in new or increased exposures, starting 18 months after the rule’s effective date and every six months afterward.
“I worry a lot when the rule, the policy, that we all look to when a way a thing is going to happen, has too much kind of discretion and wiggle room in it,” said Willie Dodson, central Appalachian field coordinator for Appalachian Voices, an environmental and miner advocacy group.
Dodson and miners took issue with another provision in the proposed rule: requiring mine operators to provide respirators as a temporary measure when miners are working in silica concentrations above the allowed exposure limit. Temporary respirator use would be required when exposures exceed the proposed permissible exposure limit while engineering controls are being developed.
Miners say respirators often fit poorly, belabor breathing, fog up glasses and impair communication.
“When you’re in 40 inches of coal [and] you’re hunched over, the masks don’t work too well,” said John Robinson, who recalled working as an underground coal and slope miner for 28 years in southwestern Virginia and eastern Kentucky.
Robinson said he was diagnosed with occupational lung disease in 2014 at the age of 47.
“Wearing a mask is not the right answer,” Robert Henry, who said he worked at what is now the American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings-controlled Marshall County Mine in the county of the same name. “It’s hard to breathe. You can’t communicate with them. I’ve been around guys wearing masks, and I can’t understand a word they’re saying.”
Dodson called the proposed rule’s lack of a definition of “temporary” in its respirator provision a “shocking” omission. He urged the proposed rule to be revised to require withdrawing miners from a mine that’s out of compliance with the new permissible exposure limit until better engineering controls are implemented.
“I think this notion of temporarily requiring miners to work in this dangerous environment is not the way to go,” Dodson said.
'Uphill climb'
“I just feel like we need more MSHA inspectors to be on the job at more times,” James McDonald, a surface miner at Glancy Surface Mine in Boone County, told agency officials, noting he and fellow mine workers face high-level exposure every day.
But MSHA that would enforce the proposed rule if implemented is a significantly smaller agency than it was prior to NIOSH documentation in the 2010s of severe black lung’s rise in central Appalachia.
MSHA’s number of full-time equivalent employees have fallen 26% since 2009, from 2,361 to 1,747.
The Republican-controlled House Appropriations Committee last month proposed a fiscal year 2024 budget bill that would lower the MSHA budget to 6.3% below what it was in fiscal year 2009.
“It is worrisome to think what will happen to mine safety under the current regime in the House which is calling for deep budget cuts,” said Richard Miller, former U.S. House Education and Labor Committee labor policy director. “MSHA will face an uphill climb if it wants to devote more resources to silica inspections.”
American Thoracic Society representative Matt Ewart predicted at the Arlington hearing the proposed rule, if implemented, would require “significant additional resources” for MSHA monitoring and enforcement.
“[S]o we urge MSHA and the administration and the appropriators in Congress to provide the agency the resources needed to ensure appropriate enforcement,” Ewart said.
'They give everything'
Hairston raised concern that potential future MSHA budgetary constraints could make mine inspections harder to come by.
Hairston has reason to look ahead. His grandson wants to work “outby” in a mine, meaning away from where coal is cut from rock, or toward the mine entrance.
“It’s just as worse outby as it is inside the mine,” Hairston said. “I want to talk him out of it, but guess what? When you make up your mind that you want to do something, it’s hard for parents, grandparents to talk you out of doing something.”
What MSHA does with its proposed rule could impact generations to come given the often glacial pace of federal rulemaking.
“Everybody here wants the rule to be the best that it can be this go-around because you may not get a bite at the apple for a very long time,” Roberts said.
MSHA extended the comment period by 15 days instead of the industry-requested 60, heartening miner allies who want a strengthened and swiftly implemented rule.
The proposal can be viewed online at www.regulations.gov/document/MSHA-2023-0001-0002. The agency is accepting public comments at that link and via email at zzMSHA-comments@dol.gov, with “RIN 1219–AB36” in the subject line of the message. The agency also is taking comments by regular mail at MSHA, Office of Standards, Regulations, and Variances, 201 12th Street South, Suite 4E401, Arlington, Virginia 22202–5450.
Written comments and other information must be received or postmarked by midnight Sept. 11.
Advocates hope their voices are heard so miners can breathe a little easier.
“They give their total bodies, their lungs, their lives and everything to go back in a hole to dig coal and power America,” Robinson said. “They give everything, and I just want MSHA to back it up and help them.”
