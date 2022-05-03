American Electric Power is eyeing increases in regulated renewable energy and touting sustained earnings growth as its Appalachian Power customers and their advocates rail against another rate hike.
AEP pledged it would spend $8.2 billion on building out renewable energy from 2022 through 2026 and add 15 gigawatts of renewables by 2030, the company said during a first-quarter earnings presentation last week.
Regulated renewables comprised more than a fifth of the Columbus, Ohio-based company’s entire capital forecast. AEP noted that more than 400 megawatts of solar and wind energy via an $841 million investment are planned for sites in West Virginia, Virginia and Illinois under the Appalachian Power banner.
“AEP is making significant progress ... in our transition to a clean energy future,” company CEO Nicholas Akins said on a quarterly earnings call with financial analysts last week.
AEP is planning a 50-megawatt solar project in Berkeley County to be in service by October 2023.
Appalachian Power has also sought approval of a 204-megawatt wind energy project in Logan County, Illinois; a 150-megawatt solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia; and a 4.9-megawatt solar project in Amherst County, Virginia.
The companies also asked for approval to enter into power purchase agreements for three Virginia solar facilities totaling 88.9 megawatts that wouldn’t begin service until December 2024. Regulators in both Virginia and West Virginia must approve the plan.
AEP has touted progress toward its goal of net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, including a 74% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 to 2020.
But the company’s resource portfolio still hasn’t made the pivot to renewable energy.
Hydro, wind, solar and pumped storage composed 18% of AEP’s generating resource portfolio as of April 2021 — just 14 percentage points more than they combined for in 1999. That’s a net annual increase of only 0.63 percentage points over 22 years. AEP has a target of raising that share to 51% by 2030 — still only 3.7 percentage points a year.
The utility’s portfolio consisted of 43% coal and 28% natural gas as of April — clips the company plans to scale to 18% and 21%, respectively, by 2030. Those would be 2.8- and 0.8-percentage point drops per year.
That targeted 21% portfolio share for natural gas would be just 1 percentage point less than it was for the company in 1999.
AEP’s proxy statement, a document reporting proposed executive compensation and other information for shareholders, noted that Akins received $15 million in total compensation in 2021, including $9.9 million in stock awards, according to the proxy statement.
Akins’ $15 million compensation as CEO and board chair in 2021 was 135 times the 2020 total compensation of the company’s median employee ($111,771), per the proxy statement.
The company increased its quarterly dividend by 4 cents to 78 cents per share in October 2021 for a 446th consecutive quarterly dividend.
Meanwhile, AEP subsidiary Appalachian Power has prompted pushback from customers and local county leaders for its request filed with West Virginia utility regulators last month for a $297 million increase in the rate that the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity, known as an Expanded Net Energy Cost rate.
If the commission approves the proposal, the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would rise nearly 12% from the current monthly bill of $155.66.
The McDowell County Commission submitted a filing opposing the proposed rate increase, while the Boone County Commission asked the Public Service Commission to “carefully and meticulously consider an alternative to rate increases.”
The average monthly residential bill for AEP’s West Virginia customers has escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $155.66 in 2022 — a 182% increase.
Appalachian Power last week asked the Public Service Commission for a $16.3 million slashing of its Vegetation Management Program rate that covers costs of maintaining vegetation along its power line rights-of-way.
If approved, the adjustment would lower the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by 1.36%, or $2.11, starting Sept. 1.
During last week’s earnings call, Akins looked ahead to the Kentucky Public Service Commission’s decision expected Wednesday on whether to approve a deal between Kentucky Power, which owns half the coal-fired Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County along with Wheeling Power, to Liberty, a subsidiary of Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., for $2.84 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
AEP’s deal to sell Kentucky Power to Liberty requires Kentucky and West Virginia utility regulators and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission all to approve new ownership and operating agreements for the Mitchell plant.
“I think [it’s] a seminal event here, obviously,” Akins said of the forthcoming Kentucky Public Service Commission decision.