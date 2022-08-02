Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The soundtrack to American Electric Power’s summer is set.

“What’s going on today at AEP is a perfect blend of the execution of Bachman–Turner Overdrive’s ‘Takin’ Care Of Business’ with the edge of Prince’s ‘Let’s Go Crazy,’ in a good sense, of course,” AEP chairman, president and CEO Nick Akins said during the company’s latest quarterly earnings call.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you