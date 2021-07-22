American Electric Power subsidiaries want to provide new cost scenarios to West Virginia utility regulators for making environmental upgrades to a Marshall County coal-fired power plant required to keep it federally compliant and operating past 2028.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted a filing to the West Virginia Public Service Commission on Monday, asking for permission to present the new cost scenarios in response to a Kentucky Public Service Commission order last week rejecting Kentucky Power’s request to implement and recover costs for the upgrades at the Mitchell Plant would keep the facility operational for another 19 years.
Instead, the commission approved another plan that Kentucky Power, an American Electric Power subsidiary, had modeled but deemed less desirable: completing only enough environmental upgrades to keep the facility near Moundsville federally compliant and operating through 2028.
Wheeling Power, which shares 50% ownership of the Mitchell Plant with Kentucky Power, joined Appalachian Power in citing the Kentucky Public Service Commission decision in its pitch to West Virginia’s Public Service Commission to present two new cost scenarios.
One is for upgrading only one of the two Mitchell units in accordance with federally required wastewater discharge guidelines. The other is for upgrading the entire Mitchell Plant, but with all of the upgrade costs being borne by Wheeling Power, instead of Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power sharing the costs equally.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power estimated that they could submit information detailing the cost scenarios by Aug. 4, with commission approval.
Wheeling Power and Appalachian Power were neutral on whether Mitchell should stay operational past 2028 when they asked the Public Service Commission in December to approve $317 million in utility customer costs to pay for upgrades per federal environmental regulations required to keep the Mitchell Plant and the Mountaineer and John Amos coal-fired generating facilities in Mason and Putnam counties, respectively, operating through 2040, instead of 2028.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power said in their December filing with the Public Service Commission that performing only the coal combustion residual compliance work at Mitchell and retiring the plant in 2028 has “comparable costs and benefits” to making the additional wastewater compliance investment to allow the plant to operate beyond 2028.
Replacing a portion of the retired Mitchell capacity with a portion of Appalachian Power’s excess capacity in 2028 would result in savings to West Virginia customers of approximately $27 million annually from 2029 to 2040.
Clean energy advocacy groups opposed the companies’ proposal to present new cost scenarios to West Virginia utility regulators in a filing Wednesday, arguing that doing so would violate due-process rights to examine evidence.
If the commission were to grant the companies’ request, the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia said they would ask the panel to set a new procedural schedule to allow the public and other parties time to digest, question, obtain evidence from the companies and respond to their proposed Mitchell wastewater compliance changes.
“If the commenters had known that the Companies would come up with alternate ‘conceivable scenarios’ where West Virginia customers would have to pay for both retrofits, or the Companies would only retrofit one unit, their comments might have been quite different,” the groups said in their filing.
“Our main concerns right now are the idea of changing what is before the Commission after the case is essentially over without an opportunity to ask questions or scrutinize what is submitted as testimony [and] evidence,” Energy Efficient West Virginia policy director Emmett Pepper said in an email.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power acknowledge in a footnote in their filing that senior hearing examiner A. Ann Berkebile recommended that regulators deny Appalachian Power’s request for approval to incur and recover costs of complying with federal wastewater guidelines at the Mountaineer and Amos plants in a report filed with Virginia utility regulators earlier this month.
Appalachian Power, in December, proposed to the Virginia State Corporation Commission a rate increase of $2.50 for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, a 2.37% hike on the total bill of such customers as of April 1, 2021.
The State Corporation Commission’s jurisdiction applies when Virginia ratepayers are asked to pay their portion of operation, maintenance and electric output costs of facilities to serve Virginia customers.
A decision from Virginia regulators on Appalachian Power’s request is due on Aug. 23. Parties to the case have until July 26 to file comments on the hearing examiner’s report, which recommended that the commission approve a rate adjustment for recovery of costs of complying with federal guidelines on coal combustion residuals but not wastewater at the Amos and Mountaineer plants.
Marshall County residents, government officials and the West Virginia Coal Association have pleaded with state utility regulators to keep Mitchell operating until 2040, touting its importance as a much-needed job provider and tax income generator in the area.
There were 214 people employed at the Mitchell Plant who were compensated a combined $26.8 million in wages in 2020, according to Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.