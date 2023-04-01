A political strategist who played a key role in a successful push to flip control of the West Virginia Legislature from Democrats to Republicans in 2014 later played a key role in a billion-dollar power plant bailout secured by FirstEnergy bribery.
Nine years after Republicans gained control of the House of Delegates for the first time in eight decades, the Legislature consists of a Republican supermajority embracing another FirstEnergy-engineered plant bailout on the table.
Jeffrey Longstreth, the political strategist with a rich West Virginia work history, testified in a federal jury trial responding to the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history in February that he attended the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2017 annual meeting at The Greenbrier resort because he “had a lot of good relationships” there.
The trial in Cincinnati resulted in the jury convicting ex-Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Mathew Borges of participating in a racketeering conspiracy with FirstEnergy at its center. Longstreth pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in the conspiracy in October 2020.
Longstreth testified his “good relationships” at the Coal Association would help in a plan for Householder to be elected speaker “in terms of fundraising.”
Prosecutors had said Householder led the racketeering enterprise. They found it received roughly $60 million from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to help secure legislation to bail out two failing nuclear plants in Ohio.
In July 2021, FirstEnergy agreed to pay a $230 million penalty upon admitting it and subsidiary FirstEnergy Service Company conspired with public officials and other entities to pay and conceal millions through wire transfers to support passage of the plant bailout legislation.
Householder testified that Longstreth paid off Householder’s credit card debt with what Longstreth told him was “personal money.” When asked under cross-examination where Longstreth got the money, Householder recalled Longstreth saying he had “done a lot of work in West Virginia.”
In 2014, Moving West Virginia Forward BIC PAC, a West Virginia Business and Industry Council-supported political action committee, reported in an IRS filing paying Longstreth’s firm, JPL & Associates, over $357,000 on political polling and consulting, direct mail, robocalls and other political advertising.
The committee reported it aimed to get “pro-business” candidates elected to the Legislature.
The Moving West Virginia Forward committee paid JPL & Associates just under $250,000 for polling data as well as direct mail and calls supporting 60 House and six Senate candidates in a three-day span less than three weeks before the 2014 general election, according to a committee campaign financial report.
All but two of the candidates were Republicans. Out of the 60 House candidates the committee supported, 53 won their elections. Nearly a third of those candidates weren’t incumbents, helping hand House control to the GOP. All six Senate candidates the committee supported were Republicans, and of the four who won, three defeated Democratic incumbents.
“I don’t think there’s any question the BIC PAC had a significant role in the 2014 election,” the committee’s chairman and treasurer at the time, current West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton, recalled during a phone interview Thursday.
During the same stretch Moving West Virginia Forward paid Longstreth’s firm for that direct mail and call blitz supporting GOP candidates, the committee drew contributions totaling $11,000 from the political committees for Arch Coal and Central Coal and $50,000 from a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce political committee, according to a Moving West Virginia Forward financial report.
Moving West Virginia Forward reported receiving a $250,000 contribution in August 2014 from Murray Energy, an Ohio-based coal mining company that filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and subsequently sold its assets to American Consolidated Natural Resources, Inc., a new company formed under direction of Murray loan lenders.
The Moving West Virginia Forward committee paid JPL & Associates another roughly $63,000 in October 2016 for political consulting and advertising, according to committee reports.
Hamilton recalled that Longstreth “came highly recommended” by larger donors to Moving West Virginia Forward, including coal industry members.
“He was very much experienced in elections and also the development of election-related materials and communications,” Hamilton said. “That was his specialty.”
Hamilton said he was surprised by Longstreth’s involvement in the FirstEnergy scandal and by Longstreth’s testimony that he discussed the need for an Ohio state bailout of nuclear plants there with since-ousted FirstEnergy executives at the 2017 Coal Association meeting.
Longstreth testified he put together a “rough plan” for a grassroots campaign to help FirstEnergy in February 2017 in response to the company “having some issues” with an unnamed plant. Longstreth said FirstEnergy hired him after getting approval from Householder, for whom Longstreth said he began working in December 2016.
Then, still under cross-examination, Longstreth was shown a $90,000 FirstEnergy check dated March 16, 2017, payable to the Coalition for Growth and Opportunity, another company Longstreth operated.
Prosecutors’ filing descriptions show that Coalition for Growth and Opportunity is the unnamed group they say was a pass-through organization used to support 2020 primary candidates backed by Householder.
Longstreth sent a March 9, 2017, email with a $90,000 invoice attached that listed FirstEnergy’s then-West Virginia state affairs director, Sammy Gray, as contributor. Gray was copied on the email, which Longstreth sent to Joel Bailey, former FirstEnergy vice president for state and local affairs and economic development.
Longstreth gave thanks for support of the Coalition for Growth and Opportunity in the email, which was among emails released in December by the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, an independent utility consumer advocate, in response to a public records request.
Gray, now an Appalachian Power lobbyist, has not responded to requests for comment.
FBI Special Agent Blane Wetzel testified JPL & Associates was paid by FirstEnergy-related accounts for lobbying work in West Virginia.
Longstreth had referred to an unspecified project entailing web design and to last at least five months in a March 7, 2017, email to Gray.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Jennifer Young declined to comment when asked to specify what FirstEnergy plant-related issues Longstreth testified a grassroots campaign he worked on aimed to address and whether the Pleasants plant was involved.
Pursuing Pleasants then and now
That same day, FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries, Mon Power and Potomac Edison, filed a request with the state Public Service Commission for approval to acquire the Pleasants Power Station from FirstEnergy subsidiary Allegheny Energy Supply Company LLC for $195 million.
The Consumer Advocate Division said in a filing that the proposed Pleasants plant transaction would have been too risky for captive West Virginia ratepayers, forcing them to become buyers of significant surplus capacity.
“As the legal representative of ratepayers, no thank you,” the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the PSC charged with representing ratepayer interests, said in an October 2017 filing.
The PSC found in a January 2018 order that the case did not show the companies had a shortfall in meeting energy requirements with internal generation resources. The commission conditionally approved the Pleasants plant transfer with ratepayer protections that included limits on recovery of undepreciated Pleasants capital and closing costs.
But the following month, FirstEnergy deemed the proposed transfer unworkable, citing the commission’s conditions and a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejection of the proposal.
Now a FirstEnergy bailout of the Pleasants plant is back on the table.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison on Friday proposed a $36 million rate increase subject to adjustments to keep open a coal-fired plant in Pleasants County due to stop operating at the end of May.
The utilities asked the PSC for a temporary surcharge to allow them to recover costs of keeping the soon-to-shutter Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months, beginning June 1.
The temporary surcharge the companies proposed would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The utilities said the surcharge would be subject to interim adjustments responding to significant expenses or under- or over-recoveries.
The companies contended they didn't have enough time by their Friday deadline to evaluate whether to acquire and operate Pleasants on a long-term basis to avoid a plant shutdown and lose the plant's employees.
The Friday filing responded to a PSC requirement that the companies file a report evaluating buying the Pleasants plant after a Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended they consider doing so. The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks.
But West Virginia ratepayer and environmental advocates said Friday evening the utilities’ proposal would be a costly, unnecessary bailout of a plant that was propped up by the Legislature in 2017 when it approved $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the financially struggling plant.
“It is past time to be investing in locally-owned, renewable, and efficient energy technology instead of desperately trying to bail out coal interests and potentially taking on responsibility for their toxic waste,” Gary Zuckett, executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action Group, said in a statement. The Citizen Action Group is a progressive advocacy organization.
Independent power producer Energy Harbor announced in March 2022 it planned to sell or deactivate the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island and that it would continue normal operations until June 2023.
Energy Harbor, which was known as FirstEnergy Solutions prior to its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, said the closure was a required step as part of a transition to carbon-free energy.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison recalled in their filing that Energy Harbor transferred the plant to Energy Transition and Environmental Management, a company that acquires retired power plants and landfills, in December 2022, to demolish the plant. Energy Harbor leased the plant back from Energy Transition and Environmental Management through May 31, the utilities noted.
Neither Energy Harbor nor Energy Transition and Environmental Management responded to requests for comment Friday.
Energy Harbor has stated employment at Pleasants will end by July 15, and that Energy Harbor will no longer have any leasehold or other Pleasants ownership interest starting the next day.
The PSC received a letter in January signed by 140 Pleasants Power Station employees lobbying for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to buy the more than four decade-old plant.
The House of Delegates and Senate both adopted resolutions encouraging Mon Power to purchase the facility.
Senate Bill 609, which requires Public Energy Authority approval for decommissioning or deconstructing any fossil fuel-fired power plant, seems to have made Energy Transition and Environmental Management reevaluate a plan to demolish the plant and remediate the site, the utilities said. Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 609 into law on March 7.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said Energy Transition and Environmental Management issued a request for proposals Monday soliciting other plans.
The latter company is willing to consider proposals that include the sale of Pleasants in its entirety before demolition and remediation, and a lease, toll or sale and “put-back” of Pleasants so the plant could operate through a transition period of likely up to five years, after which Energy Transition and Environmental Management would demolish and remediate the property, the utilities said.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison also said Energy Transition and Environmental Management is willing to consider a forward sale of Pleasants to close when the site has been demolished and remediated.
The utilities indicated they need more time to review recent federal environmental regulatory developments, possible transition plans and legal agreements to decide whether acquiring Pleasants is a good investment for customers.
The companies asked the PSC to fast-track its consideration of the proposal and approve it by April 25.
Emmett Pepper, policy director of Energy Efficient West Virginia, objected that Mon Power is asking for a rate increase to subsidize the Pleasants plant without taking evidence on the prudence of the rate hike, whether paying for the plant will benefit ratepayers and whether ratepayers need its power.
Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, said in an email Friday evening the PSC should be directing the utilities to explore energy efficiency programs and renewables rather than asking them to consider spending on “aging, uneconomic” coal-fired plants.
The utilities proposed Mon Power sign a letter of intent with Energy Transition and Management of up to 12 months under which Mon Power would incur the latter company’s obligations to allow Pleasants to stay operational. The new surcharge the utilities proposed to recoup their costs from covering those obligations would cost roughly $3 million per month.
Coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Asking for approval while under audit
The request by Mon Power and Potomac Edison for PSC approval came the same month as the agency ordered an audit of their lobbying expenses, including costs related to the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
The PSC on March 2 ordered its staff to manage an expedited audit to allow for review “prior to and in conjunction with” a base rate case to be filed by Mon Power and Potomac Edison in April.
“It boggles the mind to think that the [PSC] would ask Mon Power to consider the purchase of yet another power plant before first ensuring that the company has moved beyond its days as a bad actor,” May said.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said in their PSC filing they would make no profit on their proposed surcharge but just recover Mon Power’s costs to keep the plant operating.
But that’s not enough justification for ratepayer advocates who don’t want to pony up for a price tag subject to change as FirstEnergy’s subsidiaries move forward in West Virginia under audit.
“[R]atepayers would be providing a blank check for the continued operation of the plant [which there has been no showing that they need],” Pepper said in an email.
Hamilton hailed the FirstEnergy utilities’ filing for aiming to prolong a coal-fired plant’s future Friday evening.
“Fantastic news for our business and West Virginia and most importantly — great news for the plant workers and the surrounding communities,” Hamilton said in an email.
And Hamilton thanked the Legislature that Longstreth helped to flip.
“Kudos to Governor Justice, the PSC and [the] Legislature for working so hard to keep Pleasants operating and for FirstEnergy’s commitment to our state,” Hamilton said.