A political strategist who played a key role in a successful push to flip control of the West Virginia Legislature from Democrats to Republicans in 2014 later played a key role in a billion-dollar power plant bailout secured by FirstEnergy bribery.

Nine years after Republicans gained control of the House of Delegates for the first time in eight decades, the Legislature consists of a Republican supermajority embracing another FirstEnergy-engineered plant bailout on the table.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

