RACINE — Joe White found reason to lose his cool long before the heat index climbed well into the 90s in at John Slack Memorial Park in Boone County Monday.
White, executive director of and lobbyist for the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, recalled hearing a galling conversation at the state Capitol in which some unidentified legislative leaders advised to “steer clear” of a labor endorsement.
“I’m here to tell you today if those politicians over at the Legislature do not fight for and covet that union support, we all need to tell them to kiss our ass!” White shouted, riling up those braving the heat at the United Mine Workers of America’s 85th annual Labor Day celebration at the Racine park.
White and other speakers warned of state and federal threats to unions and the protections they offer.
“We’ve got to get our friends in the Legislature some more help here,” UMWA International Secretary-Treasurer Brian Sanson said. “We’ve got to vote some people in that are friends of coal miners and not friends of these coal companies.”
Monday marked the first Labor Day since the Republican-supermajority Legislature passed a law that capped how much workers and their families can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering.
Vehemently opposed by many miner advocates, HB 3270 sets a $500,000 cap for each person, no matter how many plaintiffs or defendants in a case, or double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher, on how much a plaintiff can recover in noneconomic losses. The cap would increase to account for inflation.
In the 2022 regular legislative session, the House of Delegates scuttled HB 4840 that would have removed mine inspectors’ power to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards.
The bill failed after UMW members and other miner advocates excoriated it during a public hearing on the House floor.
Of 71 Senate and House of Delegates 2022 general-election candidates endorsed by the UMW, only 21 won, including two who faced no opposition on the ballot.
Led by Gov. Jim Justice, who has a history of chronic mine safety and health violations at his mines, West Virginia had a lower percentage of employed wage and salary workers represented by unions in 2022 — 10% — than any surrounding state except Virginia, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But the crowd of roughly 100 braving the heat to take in speeches from miner allies while picking up trinkets like UMW bags and bag clips got a view of threats to unionization that extend beyond West Virginia.
Sanson blasted a Supreme Court ruling issued in June finding that federal labor law didn’t preclude an employer from suing to allege its employees’ union intentionally destroyed the employer’s property during a labor dispute.
Union advocates and legal experts say the decision could clear a path for employers to file tort suits over strikes and result in fewer strikes.
“There is an all-out assault on union labor in this country,” Sanson said.
The Treasury Department released a report last week finding that unions raise the wages of their members by 10-15% and also improve fringe benefits and workplace procedures like retirement plans, workplace grievance policies and predictable scheduling.
In an interview after his speech, Sanson urged passage of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, a bill stalled in Congress that would let unions override state right-to-work laws, like West Virginia’s, that allow workers to opt out of a union and not pay union dues while still being covered by wage and benefit provisions of their union contract.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined other lawmakers earlier this year in reintroducing the PRO Act.
A MetroNews West Virginia poll released during the state Chamber of Commerce’s annual summit last week gave Justice a sizable 51%-38% edge over Manchin in a potential Senate general election matchup. Justice declared his Senate candidacy in April. Manchin hasn’t said whether he will run for a third full term.
The crowd heard from a speaker who announced his candidacy to take Justice’s job at the end of his second and final term: three-term Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
Williams, 67, touted the importance of labor protections and characterized himself as worker-friendly, alluding to Huntington last year approving a $15 minimum wage for public works employees.
Although the 2024 election campaign is coming into view, White looked backward — and at a crowd that was smaller than those of years past but clearly loyal.
“The labor endorsement is the most important endorsement a politician can have,” White said. “That means that they vote with you. That means that they stand with you. That means that they will vote for you, not against you.”
