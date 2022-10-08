Fossil fuel opponents felt momentum after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., couldn’t extract enough Senate votes for his plan to include language mandating a finished Mountain Valley Pipeline in a stopgap funding bill last month.
“We are united against all fossil fuel projects, and we will ensure the livable and just future that we deserve,” Russell Chisholm, a frontline organizer against Mountain Valley, said in a statement an hour after Manchin announced he was scrapping the plan. “Join us, or step aside.”
The missed chance for a fast-tracked pipeline slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas through 11 West Virginia counties to the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. was a temporary setback for West Virginia’s gas industry.
But that industry still has measurable momentum as the pipeline lingers in limbo.
West Virginia’s total natural gas production increased 77% from 2017 to 2021, surpassing 2.6 trillion cubic feet, according to data released by the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia.
West Virginia was the nation’s fourth-largest consumer-grade natural gas producer in 2021, per U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Oil production in West Virginia more than doubled from 2017 to 2021, per the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia. The state ranked 12th nationally in crude oil production last year.
West Virginia’s elevated gas and oil production is fueling toxic air pollution from the industry and the cancer risks that come with it.
Cancer risks in West Virginia that can be traced back to the gas and oil industry are among the highest in the country, according to a recent analysis of federal Environmental Protection Agency data by Clean Air Task Force, an environmental nonprofit group.
Of the 30 counties nationwide with a cancer risk due to gas and oil pollution above 1 in 250,000, four were in West Virginia: Doddridge, Ritchie, Tyler and Wetzel.
Doddridge was one of only three counties in the U.S. with a cancer risk above in 1 in 100,000. The other two were in Colorado and New Mexico. A lifetime cancer risk of 1 in 100,000 means that for 100,000 people continuously exposed to a certain level of a pollutant over 70 years, one person may develop cancer. Such hazardous air pollutants as benzene, formaldehyde and acetaldehyde drive cancer risk from oil and gas facilities.
Methane emissions trigger the most overarching human health concerns. Evidence has emerged that West Virginia’s methane problem is many times worse than previously thought.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change fueling an increase in major floods and power outages to which West Virginia is especially prone.
In a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites, Princeton and McGill university researchers found the EPA underestimates by 7.5 times methane emissions projections from conventional active wells.
West Virginia has a high concentration of low-producing gas wells. An April report in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications found that roughly half of all well site methane emissions nationwide come from low-production well sites. The study from researchers at the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund found low-production wells emit six to 12 times as much methane as the average rate for all U.S. well sites.
Industry standards for methane emissions in West Virginia and across the country are poised to become tighter soon.
The EPA is expected to release a supplemental plan for reducing emissions for new and existing oil and gas facilities later this month. The agency’s goal is to issue the final rule in 2023.
The plan will build on a proposal the EPA issued in November to strengthen and update standards for methane and other air pollutants. The proposal from 11 months ago would require states to slash methane emissions from hundreds of thousands of existing oil and gas sources nationwide for the first time.
The upcoming supplemental proposal will allow the EPA to “potentially revisit, refine, or expand upon” facets of the November plan in response to public input, EPA spokesperson Shayla Powell said in an email.
Many climate and environmental health advocates cheered the EPA’s proposal last year. The agency estimated it would cut methane emissions by roughly 41 million tons through 2035.
“From our perspective, it’s important that we clean up upstream emissions,” Clean Air Task Force research and analysis manager Lesley Feldman said, alluding to emissions that cover oil and gas production and processing before consumer use.
West Virginia environmental regulators protested vociferously against the proposal.
In a nine-page comment filed with the EPA in January, the state Department of Environmental Protection argued the proposal would be too expensive for the agency to implement and could force small local oil and gas businesses to shutter.
“This is a bureaucratic approach,” the letter from the DEP's Division of Air Quality director Laura Crowder stated of proposed requirements for well sites with fugitive methane emissions.
The EPA proposed requiring one-time surveys at those sites to verify that they actually emit less than three tons per year. The EPA also proposed no routine monitoring at those sites in the proposal.
Submitting a separate comment in January, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a letter signed by 23 state attorneys general arguing the proposal “imposes unnecessary and costly burdens on an industry that is already controlling its emissions.” The attorneys general said the proposal “shows insufficient regard” for state gas industry regulations.
The EPA estimated its proposal would yield nearly $4.5 billion in net climate benefits a year.
Ted Boettner, senior researcher at the nonprofit Ohio River Valley Institute, predicted the cost of implementing the EPA’s proposal would fall on companies “wasting their own gas that could be heating homes instead of polluting our hills and hollers.”
“The proposed rule is one of the best opportunities we have to protect communities from pollution that is detrimental to our health and well-being,” Boettner said in an email.
Appalachian methane in focus
Charlie Burd, executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, cited a recent study finding the Appalachian basin had the second-lowest methane emissions intensity of 19 basins nationwide.
The figures listed in the study by Clean Air Task Force and Ceres, a sustainability nonprofit group, were calculations of intensity as a percentage of total methane content of produced gas.
Spanning from upstate New York to central Alabama, the Appalachian basin also had the lowest greenhouse gas emissions intensity among all basins.
The basin’s natural gas production increased 16% from 2018 to 2020, but its methane intensity declined 29% over the same period, according to the study.
“Whether it’s proactively deploying emissions detection devices or seeking third-party performance verification, the data shows Appalachian energy developers are leading the charge in reducing emissions from operations while producing the affordable and reliable energy our world increasingly demands,” Burd said in an email.
But the health and climate risks posed by the gas and oil industry in West Virginia remain high because of the close proximity of residents to industry operations and the high methane concentration of the industry’s total greenhouse gas emissions.
Much of West Virginia’s population lives within a half-mile of a low-producing well, according to mapping from the Environmental Defense Fund. That includes 97,000 people in Kanawha County, where nearly all wells are the low-producing kind that cause disproportionately high amounts of wellsite methane pollution.
The Clean Air Task Force found the number of people facing elevated cancer risk nationwide increased from 9 million in 2016 to 14 million this year.
The study doesn’t account for other health impacts such as respiratory hazards from oil and gas industry air toxins or water and soil pollution from industry operations.
“We have this elevated cancer risk, and we know that there are common-sense, cost-effective solutions and standards that can be put in place to reduce those emissions,” Feldman said.
The Clean Air Task Force report touted by Burd noted methane makes up the majority of greenhouse gases in basins like Appalachian that mainly produce gas.
The most common emissions by far in the Appalachian basin have been vented emissions – intentional releases of gas from equipment such as gas-driven pneumatic devices, tanks and compressor seals.
The industry uses pneumatic controllers to regulate pressure and temperatures.
The EPA’s November proposal would require all new and existing pneumatic controllers at production, processing and transmission and storage facilities to have no emissions of methane or volatile organic compounds that can increase cancer risk and contribute to climate-harming ground-level ozone.
The EPA has estimated that gas emitted from gas-driven pneumatic controllers compose almost 30% of all methane emissions from oil and gas systems.
“Royalty owners lose money when their wells are leaking because of routine flaring and old equipment like pneumatic controllers,” Boettner said.
'Fatally flawed'
The West Virginia Division of Air Quality found fault with much of the EPA proposal.
Crowder estimated that the cost for the state to implement the rule would exceed $278 million annually under a two-year compliance schedule, roughly 28 times the Division of Air Quality’s budget. Crowder cited expected permitting actions, compliance efforts and “other planning related activities.”
The EPA had asked for comment on whether a two-year compliance schedule would be appropriate for all designated facilities.
“[T]his proposed rule is fatally flawed,” Crowder told the EPA.
Crowder wrote that small oil and gas businesses may shut down if they can’t comply with new control measures under the proposal.
The EPA acknowledged that the agency was concerned its analysis underestimates the burden its proposed standards would place on homeowners, farmers and very small businesses that own well sites. Crowder said homeowners and farmers who use gas from well sites to heat their homes and very small businesses should be exempt from regulation.
Crowder’s objections went beyond owner impacts, predicting air quality permitting would be cumbersome for the state and the sources it regulates. Crowder advised the EPA to exempt low-production wells – which are responsible for some of the highest concentrations of methane emissions.
The state of other states
Environmental regulators in other Republican-controlled oil and gas-producing states such as Oklahoma and Alaska voiced similar objections, contending the proposal would be harmful to industry and difficult to implement.
Then-Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell, who served under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf before resigning in July, submitted a response supporting the EPA’s proposal in January.
McDonnell urged the EPA to consider regulating volatile organic compound emissions from tanker truck loading and gas emissions from well liquid unloading.
Climate activists hailed the Inflation Reduction Act that became law in August for establishing a fee on methane emissions. Facilities that report more than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gases emitted per year are to pay $900 per metric ton of methane in 2024, $1,200 in 2025 and $1,500 in 2026 and each year thereafter.
The Inflation Reduction Act also committed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to helping facilities reduce their methane emissions.
Passed with critical support from Manchin, the law directed $850 million to the EPA for grants, loans and other agency activities providing financial and technical aid to cut methane emissions to facilities subject to the methane fee, plug wells on non-federal land and other environmental restoration efforts. The law appropriated another $700 million for the same efforts at marginal conventional wells.
Other states with high health risks from oil and gas toxins strengthened their standards for industry emissions long before that federal support was in place for methane reductions.
A rule took effect in New Mexico in August that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration said would reduce harmful air emissions by 260 million pounds. The rule requires oil and gas operators to check emission rates and have the calculations certified by an engineer, conduct monthly checks for leaks and fix them within 15 days and keep records showing continuous compliance.
Last year, a rule took effect in Colorado requiring non-emitting pneumatic controllers for new well production facilities and gas compressor stations. Existing well production facilities and compressor stations were required to replace a percentage of emitting pneumatic controllers with non-emitting controllers starting earlier this year.
'We need EPA to play its role'
But the West Virginia Legislature doesn’t appear poised to tighten oil and gas industry regulations. A Republican-supermajority Legislature has resisted calls from environmental advocates, concerned landowners and the DEP to restore the agency’s oil and gas regulatory unit to the staffing levels it had before budget cuts that were implemented two years ago.
The DEP reduced the size of the Office of Oil and Gas from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding stemming from a decrease in permit fee revenue. A staff of inspectors dwindled from 17 to nine responsible for oversight of what the agency says are nearly 70,000 oil and gas wells statewide.
With state leadership objecting to more stringent standards in one EPA proposal with a follow-up plan on the way, hopes for more protective methane rules in West Virginia hinge on what the EPA does next.
“[I]f we're going to clean up the oil and gas industry in West Virginia, we really need EPA to play its role and finalize the standards that will set the bar for all operators across the country so that everyone is reducing their emissions,” Feldman said.