Tanked
Pictured in this April file photo is an old well site at Kanawha State Forest. Low-producing wells at risk for emitting high concentrations of methane are common in Kanawha County and throughout West Virginia.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Fossil fuel opponents felt momentum after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., couldn’t extract enough Senate votes for his plan to include language mandating a finished Mountain Valley Pipeline in a stopgap funding bill last month.

“We are united against all fossil fuel projects, and we will ensure the livable and just future that we deserve,” Russell Chisholm, a frontline organizer against Mountain Valley, said in a statement an hour after Manchin announced he was scrapping the plan. “Join us, or step aside.”

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

