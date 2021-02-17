The governor may want to do away with the state income tax, but the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee had other plans at its session Tuesday.
The committee approved referring a bill to the House Finance Committee that would require out-of-state mineral owners to pay income tax on their mineral interests.
The committee acknowledged at the session that West Virginia currently relies on out-of-state mineral owners to come forward voluntarily to file and pay their income taxes. House Bill 2081 would require leaseholders who make a natural resources royalty payment to a mineral owner who does not reside in West Virginia to withhold state personal income tax on the natural resource royalty payments to that owner and remit the withheld amount to the tax commissioner.
“I think we should expect people who live out of state that owe our taxes to pay the same as West Virginians do,” said Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, who is not a member of the Energy and Manufacturing Committee but sat in on the committee’s session to explain and support the bill, for which she is the lead sponsor.
The bill could increase general revenue fund collections by up to $500,000 in fiscal year 2022 and $2 million in subsequent fiscal years, according to a fiscal note from Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow.
“I actually think it could be much more than that,” Zukoff said, reporting that Marshall County alone had 4,700 out-of-state landowners that owe oil and gas royalties to the county totaling $63 million.
Zukoff said Pennsylvania saw a significant increase in collection amounts after approving a similar requirement of out-of-state mineral owners in 2017.
Pennsylvania Act 43 of 2017 does not apply just to mineral rights owners, It requires all those who pay nonemployee compensation and business income to nonresidents to withhold income tax from such payments and leaseholders of Pennsylvania real estate making “lease payments” to nonresident property owners to withhold personal income tax on such payments.
Pennsylvania collects about $20 million annually from withholding on these certain types of income, Jeffrey A. Johnson, communications director of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, told the Gazette-Mail.
The bill the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee referred to the Finance Committee would be effective for all taxable years starting in 2022 and would cover all forms of minerals, including coal, oil, gas, rock, gravel, sand and timber.
Joining Zukoff in sponsoring the bill are Delegates Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley; Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia; Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall; and John Paul Hott, R-Grant.
An identical version of the bill also had a bipartisan group of sponsors before stalling in the House Finance Committee last year.
The bill would be moot if the Legislature follows through on Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to start repealing the state income tax.
Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, chair of the Energy and Manufacturing Committee, said this bill and that plan must be considered independently anyway.
“I’ve been here long enough to know not all bills make it,” Anderson said. “This one may not make it. It did not make it last year. It went up to House Finance and there it did not go forward. The governor’s proposals, we don’t know how they will fare in committee as well. So these are on two separate tracks in my judgment.”