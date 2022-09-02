Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

69% too high for Virginia

Whether federally required wastewater upgrades at the John E. Amos Power Plant near Winfield would be economically viable depends on if the plant will operate at a 69% capacity factor as directed by the West Virginia Public Service Commission, a Virginia state utilities analyst said in testimony filed in that state last week.

 HD Media file photo

Appalachian Power wants the West Virginia Public Service Commission to revisit its requirement that the state’s coal-fired plants operate at a capacity factor deemed uneconomic by clean energy advocates, other regulators and Appalachian Power itself.

The company requested the Public Service Commission clarify whether its requirement that plants must operate at an artificially high capacity factor should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch” in a filing Wednesday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you