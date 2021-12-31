Environmental groups in West Virginia and across Appalachia are urging the White House to name a permanent head of the federal agency that oversees cleanup of abandoned mine lands.
More than two dozen groups signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden earlier this month calling on him to appoint a permanent director for the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
Groups including the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition said in the Dec. 13 letter that the nation needs a Senate-confirmed, permanent director of the agency to lead it as more coal operators abandon unreclaimed mine sites amid the industry’s decline.
The groups welcomed the allotment of $11.29 billion for abandoned mine land and water cleanup projects in bipartisan infrastructure legislation that Biden signed into law in November. But they noted that it must be “carefully administered.”
“OSMRE must have a director who can ensure that states are properly allocating and expending those AML funds,” the groups said.
A state audit report released in June warned that West Virginia’s mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
The report said state lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting the state’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
It found the state Department of Environmental Protection has failed to comply with state and federal law in its reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will keep requiring hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites per federal regulations.
The state mining reclamation program has no known contingency plans if reclamation funds were to become insolvent, the 80-page report cautions.
Insolvency could result in the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement revoking its approval for West Virginia to adjust its surface coal mining program and pass state-specific legislation, the audit cautioned.
Housed under the Department of the Interior, the agency works with states to oversee mine cleanup.
From 2009 to June 2020, on 138 occasions, West Virginia environmental regulators approved applications for mining permit issuances, renewals or revisions for companies with reclamation tax delinquencies, according to the audit. That violated the agency’s own policy of withholding approval of new or revised mining permits for applicants with reclamation tax delinquencies.
The groups’ letter to the White House contended that lack of adequate bonding as more mine operators enter bankruptcy has led state regulators to back down from enforcement and “otherwise turn a blind eye to problematic industry practices.”
“It is long past time to appoint and confirm a strong director of OSMRE who will place the needs of communities above the wants of the coal industry,” Vernon Haltom, executive director of Coal River Mountain Watch, a Raleigh County-based nonprofit that opposes mountaintop removal and other mining practices, said in an email.
Haltom accused Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Deputy Director Glenda Owens of perpetuating “business as usual” during her tenure at the agency, citing Owens’ approval of a 2019 agency directive shifting regulatory oversight to states.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement declined comment on the environmental groups’ letter. Agency spokesman Francis Piccoli said it would be inappropriate for the agency to comment on the director nomination process.
The White House could not be reached for comment.
The last permanent head of the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement was Lanny Erdos, who then-President Donald Trump nominated in 2019. Erdos served through the end of Trump’s presidency. Owens has served as acting director since then as well as the first nine-plus months of the Obama administration and the first 12-plus months of the George W. Bush administration.