Appalachian Power has a new president.
The utility named company executive Aaron Walker its new president and chief operating officer Thursday, effective immediately.
Walker will oversee all facets of Appalachian Power service, including customer service, distribution operations, safety and regulatory affairs.
Walker succeeds Chris Beam, who was named executive vice president of energy services at Appalachian Power parent company American Electric Power. Beam will oversee AEP’s generation, transmission, nuclear, supply chain, procurement, fleet, and safety and health organizations.
In a news release, the new head of Appalachian Power emphasized what he called company provisions of “clean, reliable and affordable energy” since he joined the utility two years ago.
“I’m excited to build upon our company’s efforts to deliver exceptional service to our customers, while also supplying the new services, energy resources and technologies that help strengthen our communities and provide value to customers,” Walker said.
Walker takes the reins after serving as vice president of Distribution Operations for Appalachian Power. He was responsible for construction, engineering, maintenance and operation of the company’s electric distribution systems. Walker previously managed AEP’s coal-fired Rockport Plant in Indiana.
Beam took over as Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer in 2017, overseeing the company as the clean energy transition picked up momentum in West Virginia while accelerating much faster outside the state.
Appalachian Power is nearly halfway through a five-year action plan it filed with West Virginia utility regulators in December 2020 that included exploring opportunities to subscribe West Virginia customers to future solar resources and preparing to implement new energy efficiency programs.
AEP announced earlier this year that Appalachian Power had recently received approval to own over 400 megawatts of wind and solar across its coverage area.
In June, the West Virginia Public Service Commission approved Appalachian Power’s request to purchase and recover the costs of buying a 50-megawatt solar facility in Berkeley County.
But Appalachian Power also has clung to coal. The company successfully lobbied the Public Service Commission for approval of environmental upgrades required to keep its John E. Amos and Mountaineer coal-fired plants in Putnam and Mason counties operating long-term, preserving plant lifespans running through 2040.
Appalachian Power has struggled to meet Public Service Commission minimum targets for the reliability of its electric power system in recent years.
Appalachian Power’s reliability indicator figures measuring average yearly duration of outages have consistently been among the nation’s worst in recent years, according to federal data.
The utility has attributed electric reliability issues resulting in longer and more frequent power outages to trees falling from outside company rights-of-way.
Appalachian Power is currently seeking approval from the commission for a $297 million increase in the rate it charges to cover fuel costs. If approved, the rate increase would raise the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41.
Witnesses for the Consumer Advocate Division have objected to the utility’s request in case filings with the commission, contending the company’s steep under-recoveries of fuel costs stem from what they say was the company not procuring enough coal to operate its plants in a manner that would have resulted in benefits for ratepayers.
Appalachian Power also is seeking a $3.6 million broadband surcharge to cover planned broadband infrastructure upgrades in Logan and Mingo counties. The proposal would increase the monthly surcharge for any residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by 48 cents.
The average monthly residential bill for AEP’s West Virginia customers escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $155.66 in 2022 — a 182% increase.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.