Appalachian Power is proposing another rate hike.
The company filed a request with Wheeling Power on Tuesday for approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission of a $12.3 million increase in rates to recover infrastructure costs incurred between base rate cases.
A base rate accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation.
Appalachian Power is seeking a 0.77% increase effective Sept. 1. If approved, the monthly bill would rise $1.31 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours, Appalachian Power said.
The company is seeking cost recovery through a surcharge mechanism that the Public Service Commission approved last year.
The commission finalized approval of a $44.1 million surcharge for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power last year, after the companies agreed to not to file a base rate case until at least June 30, 2024.
Representatives of Appalachian Power and its parent company, American Electric Power, defended the infrastructure investment surcharge proposal at an evidentiary hearing on the proposal before the commission last year, saying it would benefit the company and its customers by bringing rates into alignment with infrastructure upgrade costs more gradually than what the utilities would ask for in a base rate case.
PSC utilities analyst Geoffery Cooke recommended the commission not approve the proposed surcharge. Cooke testified at last year’s hearing that a base rate case would allow commission staff to investigate all components of the companies’ service costs.
But the commission ruled that the surcharge mechanism is consistent with its authority to set rates that “encompass new and innovative rate-making concepts provided that the Commission also fairly balances the interests of current and future customers, the Companies, and the state’s economy.”
The average monthly residential bill (as measured by the residential rate for 1,000 kilowatt-hours) for American Electric Power’s West Virginia utilities escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $138.57 in 2021 — an increase of 150% over 15 years.
Tuesday’s filing with the PSC listed costs to be recovered through other existing surcharge mechanisms, including environmental compliance and broadband surcharges. The filing follows Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power requests in January for approval and cost recovery for renewable energy projects.
In one pending request, the utilities asked for approval and cost recovery of a proposed 50-megawatt solar electric generating facility to be constructed in Berkeley County and slated to be online in October 2023. The companies reported a revenue requirement of $3.4 million for West Virginia. They have said they expect the costs of the solar project to be paid by customers paying a proposed renewable power tariff.
Any costs not paid for by subscribing customers to the tariff or recovered from other revenue produced by the facility would be recovered through a surcharge paid by all other customers. The companies proposed an average monthly net increase of $0.01 for residential customers, although they added the increase was based on an average of all customers in that class, and that individual customers might receive increases that are greater or less than average.
The tariff is designed to attract larger companies with environmental sustainability goals.
In another pending request, the companies asked for approval of and cost recovery for a 204-megawatt wind energy project in Logan County, Illinois, a 150-megawatt solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, and a 4.9-megawatt solar project in Amherst County, Virginia. The companies also asked for approval of and cost recovery for entering into power purchase agreements for three Virginia solar facilities totaling 88.9 megawatts that wouldn’t begin service until December 2024.
The companies requested approval from the PSC, in addition to Virginia utility regulators since West Virginia customers would receive energy and capacity from the projects.
The utilities asked the commission to approve a first-rate-year recovery of $415,294, cost recovery mechanisms to recover that and future amounts, approval of a renewable power tariff.
The Kanawha County Commission has opposed the companies’ solar project cost recovery requests. In a statement last month, the commission cited company testimony last year that it anticipated having as many as eight surcharges in 2021.
The County Commission also noted the PSC's approval in October of wastewater treatment upgrades at three in-state coal-fired power plants after Kentucky and Virginia utility regulators that share jurisdiction over the plants denied the upgrades as uneconomic, resulting in West Virginia ratepayers having to pick up an additional $22 million in cost for the plants.
The Consumer Advocate Division has called for the companies’ solar petition to be dismissed, arguing in part that it contained overly broad redactions and did not request permission to build the solar project planned to be located in West Virginia.
The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission that represents the interests of utility customers.